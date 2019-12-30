‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star Rachel Bloom Saved By Twitter Fans After Getting Stranded In Freak Snowstorm

The pregnant TV star says social media and the kindness of strangers saved her from sleeping in her car in freezing temperatures.

Rachel Bloom, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning star of the TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, says she was spared from sleeping in her car thanks to an urgent Twitter plea. The 32-year-old actress took to social media to reveal that a kind couple saved her and her husband, Dan Gregor, after they were stranded in a freak snowstorm in California and couldn’t get to a hotel.

Bloom, who announced she was pregnant while accepting her first-ever Creative Arts Emmy in September, revealed on Twitter that she and her husband were stuck in their car due to the snowstorm and had nowhere to sleep. In a series of tweets, the pregnant star asked fans if they could help, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“My husband and I are stranded in Bakersfield. Does…anyone have a place we could sleep?” the seven-months pregnant star asked her followers. “We are stranded here or theoretically north of here (every highway going south is closed) and every hotel that’s open is at least a 2-hour drive away and we’re about to just sleep in our car.”

After a local family reached out to offer Bloom and her husband refuge at their nearby home, the actress posted a thank you on Instagram. In a video update, Bloom said the strangers provided her and Gregor with a warm bed and spared them from sleeping in their car in 30-degree temperatures. Bloom noted that thousands of other people weren’t so lucky and were forced to spend the night in their cars due to road closures.

In the comments section to the post, Bloom’s fans reacted to the feel-good holiday story.

“That is awesome!” one fan wrote. “The kindness of strangers.”

“So social media has a purpose in a positive way!!!” another added. ” Yaaaaay humans!”

“The kindness of people never ceases to amaze me,” a third fan wrote.

“So no room at the inn for the traveling pregnant Jewish woman and her husband?” another follower joked of Bloom.

An extremely grateful Bloom also shared a subsequent local news report about her story. One of the family members who took the actress and her husband in told KGET News that they were about to go to bed right before they saw Bloom’s tweet, then decided to reach out to her because they figured sleeping at their house was “a little better” than the Denny’s parking lot.

“I tweeted and just said ‘Hey we have a room. There’s cats and dogs and pie and bagels. Come on down,'” one of the family members, Karen, told the news outlet.

The California family that took Bloom in also joked that she promised to name her baby after them.

THEY ARE STARS NOW!!! https://t.co/RmZyISOFDH — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) December 28, 2019

Rachel Bloom’s baby is due in early 2020.