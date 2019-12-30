‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Sizzles In High-Cut White Bikini

Jasmine Sanders thrilled her 3.7 million Instagram followers this weekend with an eye-popping new set of snaps that proved hard to ignore.

The sizzling post was shared on Sunday, and included two photos of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model in one of her favorite ensembles — a bikini. The duo of shots saw the 28-year-old posing against a blank white wall, with several large green plants sitting in front of her.

Jasmine stood with one hand on her hip as she stared off into the distance with a sultry gaze, looking smoking hot in her itty-bitty swimwear that left little to the imagination.

The social media sensation — known as Golden Barbie to her fans — slayed in the skimpy white two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The bikini included a bandeau-style top with a single shoulder strap that showcased her toned arms. It wrapped tight around her voluptuous assets, teasing just a hint of cleavage while also highlighting her slender frame.

On her lower half, Jasmine sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut style that left her sculpted legs well within eyesight. It also offered a peak at the model’s pert derriere thanks to its cheeky cut. Meanwhile, the swimwear’s waistband sat high up on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Jasmine kept her ensemble simple and accessorized only with a pair of large hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her signature blond tresses down in their natural curls, which flew wildly around her face as she posed for the camera. Behind her ear, she tucked a small white flower to give the look a tropical vibe.

As for her beauty, the Sports IllustratedSwimsuit Rookie of the Year opted for a glossy peach lip, dusting of blush, and glistening highlighter that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans of the bikini model had nothing but love for her steamy double Instagram update. As of this writing, the upload has earned over 18,000 likes after just six hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Cindy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said that Jasmine had a “beautiful body.”

“Lemme borrow your abs real quick,” joked a third.

This is hardly the first time that Jasmine has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her sporting a sexy black bikini while posing next to an adorable dog. The snap also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the photo over 54,000 likes.