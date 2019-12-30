UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Bares Cleavage In Open Black Jacket & Panties: ‘ You Forgot Your Jacket’

Arianny Celeste provided her Instagram fans with a sexy peek at her gorgeous curves with her latest post on the popular social media network.

In a series of two pictures, Arianny sizzles in black and white. In the images, she’s wearing nothing but a man’s style blazer and panties. Both garments appear to be black. The UFC ring girl buttoned the jacket’s one low button, which left viewers a generous view of her ample cleavage. In the first picture, the model held onto the satiny lapels and tilted her head as she stared soulfully into the camera with her deeply-colored full lips slightly parted. Arianny wore shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and plenty of mascara to create a dramatic look. The brunette beauty wore her long locks in curls with a deep part, which left her long bangs swept over one eyebrow. She accessorized with a short necklace and some rings.

In the second picture, Arianny provides her followers with a peek at her dark panties. She holds the bottom of the jacket slightly open, which shows off the underwear. In the image, Arianny gives the camera a smoldering look with her eyes, and she closed her dark, shapely lips. Her curls tumbled over either shoulder in the sexy snap.

In the caption, Arianny revealed that she’s glad that somebody left the jacket behind. Her followers adored the post with more than 10,000 hitting the “like” button in support of the Overhaulin‘ star in just over half an hour. Plus, more than 200 Instagram users took a moment to type out a supportive message for the model in the comments section.

“You can keep it! You look much hotter in it then I do!” joked one follower who also left heart eye and kiss emoji.

“I’m glad your happy, but it’s cold, and I need it back,” another fan teased.

“Happy new year Ari. You look outstanding in black-and-white!” gushed a third follower.

“Oh my. I wish I could like this multiple times. This is fire girl,” declared a fourth who also included heart eye emoji along with a flame.

Earlier today, Arianny posted another series of three images wearing the same outfit. She credited Martin “DEPICT” Murillo as the photographer. Jocelyn Johnson and Yuichi Ishida received the makeup and hair credits, respectively. The outfit came from By Alexis G.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model thrilled her fans ahead of Christmas in a gorgeous green dress.