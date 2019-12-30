Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Slays In A Skimpy Black-And-Gray Bikini While On A Boat

Cindy Prado turned up the heat on her Instagram page this weekend with a steamy new snap that was an instant hit with her 860,000 followers.

The latest addition to the Cuban bombshell’s feed was shared on Sunday and saw the model enjoying a beautiful day outside at the Wymara Villas in Turks and Caicos. The 27-year-old was captured lounging on what appeared to be a boat as she gazed off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

As per usual, Cindy was looking smoking hot in her ensemble in the snap, which was a minuscule bikini from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Cindy slayed in the sexy black-and-gray two-piece that boasted a daring design that did way more showing than covering up. The swimwear included a halter-style top with triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Its plunging neckline left far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display, while its thick black band wrapped tight around her rib cage to highlight the model’s slender frame.

Cindy also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as skimpy as her top — if not more. The number featured a dangerously high-cut that showcased the babe’s sculpted legs, which were stretched out in front of her as the golden sunshine spilled over her hourglass figure. Fans were also treated to a teasing glimpse at the blond beauty’s peachy derriere, which was left within eyesight thanks to the garment’s cheeky style. Meanwhile, the piece’s curved waistband sat high up on Cindy’s hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and flat midsection.

To completely the barely-there outfit, the Florida cutie added a pair of gold hoop earrings, as well as two pendant necklaces that added just the right amount of bling. Her honey-blond hair was worn down in loose waves, which she gathered over to one side of her shoulders. Cindy also sported a minimal makeup look in the sizzling photo, which included a light red lip, dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the bikini model had nothing but love for her weekend social media snap. As of this writing, the upload has earned over 21,000 likes after just nine hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Cindy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous as always,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “goals.”

“Really, is this woman or angel?” questioned a third.

Cindy often treats her followers to a look at her incredible bikini body. On Christmas Eve, the model showed off her killer curves again in an itty-bitty red string bikini that left little to the imagination. The double Instagram update also proved popular, earning more than 20,000 likes.