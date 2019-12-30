‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Bombshell Discovery For Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, the week of January 6, bring and an ominous warning from Nikki. Plus, Sharon gets terrible news, Chloe provides a shoulder for Billy, Lily returns, and Victoria gets quite a shock.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) delivers a warning, according to SheKnows Soaps. She has already shown herself incredibly protective of Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nikki isn’t thrilled about how Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is handling things with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Connor (Judah Mackey). It seems likely that Nikki’s strong words have something to do with the situation Nick is facing.

Somebody new shows up in Genoa City in the form of a musician named Tanner Watts (Chase Coleman). He is somebody who knows Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) from way back. That detail doesn’t thrill Tessa, but Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is happy with the connection. There’s likely much more than meets the eye with this situation, and it could lead to another lie from Tessa, which could have dire consequences for her relationship with Mariah.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) gets unsettling news. Something is wrong with Sharon’s health, and instead of confiding in Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Sharon keeps the whole thing a secret, which could end up causing their relationship some issues too. Ultimately, the news comes out and somebody from Sharon’s family shows up in Genoa City. Viewers hope that person is Noah (Robert Adamson).

As she shares her pregnancy news, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) lends an ear to Billy (Jason Thompson). Chloe is having another baby, but Billy isn’t, and he’s still haunted by his daughter with Chloe — Delia. Perhaps Chloe will be the voice of reason for Billy, but from the way things are going, it seems like Billy will spiral out of control, which may once again destroy his relationship with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Lily (Christel Khalil) visits, and there are plenty of things for her to deal with since Cane (Daniel Goddard) is gone without a trace after leaving to track down Colin (Tristan Rogers). It’s unclear who all was involved, but Colin scammed Devon (Bryton James) and stole the fortune that Katherine Chancellor left for Devon in her will.

Finally, Victoria makes a stunning discovery. She realizes that Billy is gambling again. Plus, he has an inappropriate emotional relationship with Amanda Sinclair, which he has lied about instead of admitting. All these things throw serious red alarms for Victoria as she realizes that her partner is once again spiraling out of control.