Rumer Willis Wears A Red Bikini Top For Look She Describes As ‘Beetlejuice Does Hawaii’

Rumer showed off her unusual swimsuit cover-up while vacationing with her dad and younger sister Tallulah.

Rumer Willis, 31, got to soak up some rays during the holidays. On Saturday, the Season 20 Dancing with the Stars champion took to Instagram to reveal that she spent part of her Christmas vacation in Hawaii.

Rumer shared a photo of an eye-catching ensemble that she rocked during her relaxing island getaway. Her outfit included a red bikini top with large ties in the center of the bust. The vibrant bathing suit offered a generous amount of coverage, but Rumer was still flashing a little cleavage.

Over her bikini top, the raven-haired stunner wore a silky, open blouse. The bottom hem of the breezy garment hit her at the top of her thighs. The top had long sleeves, which Rumer wore rolled up to her elbows. The blouse also featured a large collar and a pocket on the upper left chest.

Rumer was wearing a pair of matching wide-leg pants with a drawstring waist. She had the bottoms’ waistband pulled up above her belly button. Rumer’s top and pants looked a lot like satin pajamas. However, instead of featuring classic pink and white vertical stripes, the thick stripes on her unusual swimsuit cover-up were black and white.

The monochrome stripes were seemingly what made Rumer think of the “ghost with the most” portrayed by actor Michael Keaton in director Tim Burton’s 1988 cult comedy Beetlejuice. In the caption of her post, Rumer quipped that her outfit aesthetic was “Beetlejuice does Hawaii.” However, unlike the pesky poltergeist, she didn’t rock wild green hair; she wore her silky dark tresses parted down the center and styled in long waves.

Rumer accessorized her stylish island ensemble with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses. On her feet, she wore a pair of dark gray double-strap sandals. Rumer posed in front of various green tropical plants for her sun-drenched vacation snapshot.

In response to her caption, a few of Rumer’s followers reassured her that she didn’t really resemble the undead master of mayhem.

“No, ur much cuter than Michael Keaton,” read one response to her post.

“You really are beautiful and really sexy,” another fan wrote.

“Beetlejuice does gorgeous,” remarked a third admirer.

“Beauty Rumer you Look like your mommy @demimoore,” read a fourth comment. “I Wish you a Good Time with your Family.”

Rumer wasn’t in Hawaii with her actress mother Demi Moore, but she was spending some time with family members on the islands. In a second photo, the actress and singer was pictured posing with her famous father, Bruce Willis, and one of her younger sisters, Tallulah.

Rumer also spent some time with her mother over the holidays. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she and her sisters visited Demi at her home in Idaho. While Rumer was there, she braved the freezing temperatures to enjoy a soak in an outdoor hot spring.