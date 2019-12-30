‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Jill Wants Answers

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 31, bring a confrontation between Adam and Nick. Plus, Jill wants answers, and Phyllis makes amends as Genoa City continues celebrating the holidays.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) turns things around on Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) told Nick about Adam’s scheme to win over Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) by having Phyllis seduce Nick. He was furious when he heard the details. For weeks, now, he’s felt that Adam had ulterior motives and was using Connor (Judah Mackey) to lure Chelsea back to him, even though she repeatedly told him that she’s committed to Nick.

Now Nick will let Adam know that he knows the truth. This confrontation will lead to a war between the brothers, and Chelsea will find herself caught in the middle. There’s no way that this situation ends happily for everyone involved, and Adam pushes the envelope by kissing Chelsea ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Elsewhere, Jill (Jess Walton) questions Chance (Donny Boaz). Chance has been away from Genoa City for years, and Jill wants to know everything that’s happened. Plus, Jill wants to know what Chance’s next move is, so she quizzes him about his plans for the future.

Chance and Abby (Melissa Ordway) have something brewing, and Chance even asked Paul (Doug Davidson) for details about becoming a private investigator. He seems pretty serious about sticking around, and it looks like Jill might stay for a while, too. These two will hopefully have plenty of great times ahead of them as they reconnect.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) makes amends. She has plenty to make after everything that has happened in 2019. Phyllis recently told Summer (Hunter King) that she missed the happier holiday times that she had enjoyed in the past. Things are a bit rough as this year wraps up for Phyllis. She’s managed to hit rock bottom more than once this year, which is quite a feat.

Phyllis testified against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) during their J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) trial. That led to Nick breaking up with her. Plus, Phyllis managed to become partners with Adam, but that ended badly, and she lost out on her dream of The Grand Phoenix.

However, she managed to buy her way in with Chelsea and Abby, but things haven’t gone well for Phyllis at the hotel over the past few months. In fact, she’s been fired. It is time for Phyllis to try to make a fresh start, and apologizing will help.