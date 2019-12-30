Eva Longoria Rocks Ruffle Bikini Top While Sipping A Tropical Drink

Eva Longoria shared a new bikini pic with her Instagram fans today. Unlike her other most-recent posts, she was seen soaking up the rays in a tropical paradise. The actress rocked a ruffle dress while sipping a drink.

The stunner was seen sitting at an outdoor table. She extended her left hand in front, with playing cards fanned out. She held a tall glass with a pineapple on the brim. This revealed her dark blue manicure. Eva sipped on the white, slushy drink with a hint of a smile on her face. She accessorized with dark sunglasses, and a large sun hat. The hat was accented with an orange stripe, and had a floppy brim.

The Desperate Housewives star wore her hair pulled back, with her wavy locks falling in front of her right shoulder. Her only visible accessories were a couple of necklaces and a bracelet. One was mostly obscured, and featured a charm.

In addition, her bikini top added a flirty vibe to Eva’s look. It featured two, ruffled accents along the chest. The swimsuit was made of a striped, blue-and-white fabric.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, with seemingly not a cloud in the sky. The stunner’s skin looked tan and glowing, especially on her chest and arm. Her face, however, was shaded by her hat.

The backdrop was very blurry, but included a palm tree and a short, brown fence. Beyond that was seemingly a sandy hill, which contrasted against the blue sky.

The captions revealed that the photo was taken in Cabos San Lucas at the Nobu Hotel.

Fans headed to the captions to share their compliments for the bombshell.

“Where did you get that bikini??? So cute and you look [fire],” gushed an admirer, using the fire emoji.

Others referred to the captions.

“Or a fresh cocktail and hot weather,” wrote a follower.

“I agree totally missing the beach….enjoy,” expressed a fan.

“@evalongoriahow do you always look so effortlessly beautiful in your picture posts. So envious x,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the actress was seen flaunting her figure on October 11. This time, her chest was arguably more on display than in the bikini pic, even though she wore a dress. It featured a plunge neckline, which left her cleavage showing. It had an otherwise conservative cut in the front, with baggy sleeves and a long skirt. It had a low back, and there was a high slit on one side.