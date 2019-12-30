NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Offer Otto Porter Jr., Kris Dunn & Chandler Hutchison To Lakers For Kyle Kuzma

Despite failing to acquire Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 NBA free agency, most people initially believed that the Los Angeles Lakers already had their third superstar in Kyle Kuzma. Unfortunately, since returning from an ankle injury, Kuzma has been noticeably struggling to make himself fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As of now, there are speculations that he could be moved before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. The Lakers are yet to make Kuzma officially available on the trading block, but several NBA teams are already being linked to the former No. 27 overall pick, including the Chicago Bulls.

In his recent article, Andrew Miller of Fansided’s Pippen Ain’t Easy mentioned Kuzma as one of the biggest trade targets for the Bulls before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Once the Lakers start listening to trade offers for Kuzma, Miller believes that the Bulls should immediately make a move and engage in a trade negotiation with LA’s front office.

“If the Bulls want to land a piece that could add to their frontcourt rotation for the long-term, then getting into discussions with the Los Angeles Lakers presents an intriguing opportunity. Maybe the most expendable piece that the Lakers are going to shop on the trade block this season is the 24-year-old 6-foot-8 power forward Kyle Kuzma,” Miller wrote.

Kuzma would undeniably be an intriguing trade acquisition for the Bulls, giving them another young and promising talent to add to their core of Lauri Markkanen, Zach Lavine, and Wendell Carter Jr. Compared to his first two seasons in the NBA, Kuzma’s numbers have gone down this year. However, once he starts playing for a team that could make him a starter and give him a more significant role on the offensive end of the floor, it would greatly help Kuzma in unleashing his full potential and return to the right path to becoming a legitimate NBA superstar in the league.

Loading...

In the proposed trade deal by Fansided’s Pippen Ain’t Easy, the Bulls would be sending a trade package including Otto Porter Jr., Kris Dunn, and Chandler Hutchison to the Lakers in exchange for Kuzma. Though the deal would be a no-brainer for the Bulls, it is highly unlikely that the Lakers will push through with the trade.

Aside from absorbing his lucrative contract, Porter Jr. wouldn’t provide immediate help for the Lakers as he’s currently dealing with an injury. With the Lakers in a win-now mode, adding young prospects in Dunn and Hutchison doesn’t make much sense right now. If the Lakers really consider moving Kuzma, it would be for a player that could strengthen their chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title this season.