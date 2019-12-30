‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Nikki Finds A Baby

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, December 30, brings Christmas for Genoa City. Chloe tells Kevin they’re having a baby while Nikki tells Victor she found a baby. Plus, Tessa and Mariah worry about Theo being alone for the holiday.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) found a huge bag of gifts outside of Society. Theo (Tyler Johnson) showed up, and they worried he was alone. Theo lied and said he wasn’t. Upon examining the gifts, Mariah and Tessa found out they were connected to Newman Enterprises, so they decided to take them to the Ranch. They invited Theo, but he declined. When the women showed up at the Ranch, Victor (Eric Braeden) let them know that the presents were meant for kids who had to spend Christmas in the hospital, so Tessa and Mariah offered to deliver the gifts.

Meanwhile, at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) penthouse, Connor (Judah Mackey) brought in a freezing kitten they found at the park. Adam, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and Connor work to help save the kitten’s life. Connor went to get some milk for the animal while Chelsea and Adam worried that the kitten wouldn’t make it. Ultimately, the cat, which they named Oliver, woke up, and Connor decided to donate his allowance to help other animals. Adam suggested that they keep Oliver as they headed out to take the kitty to the vet.

Loading...

At Crimson Lights, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) discussed their wonderful Christmas celebration with Bella. Then, a cranky man dressed as Santa Claus came in all sad because the holiday is over. Kevin left, and Chloe discussed loneliness with the man who was named Frank. Kevin showed back up with lots of kids, which cheered up Frank, and later Kevin suggested that Frank volunteer at the children’s center. When Frank left, Chloe told Kevin she had one more gift — she’s pregnant. Kevin announced their good news to the whole coffeehouse.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) burst into the Ranch with a baby she found abandoned in a Moses basket. Victor (Eric Braeden) decided to call Nate (Sean Dominic), and Nate brought Elena (Brytni Sarpy) with him to examine the baby girl. The little girl was fine with no signs of neglect, and Victor revealed that the baby’s mother was found on the property. The woman came in and apologized, but she said the girl’s father wasn’t in the picture, and she and the baby were living in a car. Victor and Nikki promised to get the mother and child help through New Hope.