Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Crop Top & Skintight Jeans: ‘Catching Flights’

Instagram sensation Alexa Dellanos showed some major skin in one of her recent photo shares. The busty model was on the road on Saturday, on her way to the Caribbean for a lavish winter break in the tropical paradise of St. Barths, when she went online to drop an enticing snap from the airport. The sizzling blonde was waiting to catch her flight to her holiday destination and saw a photo opportunity as soon as she got close to the plane. The result was a captivating shot that showed a substantial amount of sensational curves, leaving fans drooling over her hotness.

In the picture, Alexa was seen leaning against the plane wing with a beaming smile and a flirty attitude. The buxom babe was traveling in style and rocked a chic crop top and jeans ensemble that did justice to her spectacular figure. Alexa looked fabulous in the figure-hugging attire, which consisted of a fuzzy tank top and a skintight pair of distressed blue jeans. The snug top was a trendy cream color that emphasized her shapely bust and showed plenty of skin thanks to its extremely low-cut design.

The 25-year-old hottie flaunted her abundant cleavage, putting her generous decolletage front and center. The teeny item also exposed her insanely toned midriff. The top hemmed just below her chest line, putting her killer abs and incredibly narrow waistline on display. Meanwhile, the jeans were a tighter-than-skin, low-waist number that further lured the gaze to her sculpted midsection. The denim garment also accentuated Alexa’s curvy hips and emphasized the model’s strong, voluptuous thighs.

The curvy beauty accessorized with a trendy pair of shield sunglasses — an eye-catching reflective design that sported golden frames and lenses. She also wore a wristwatch and an elegant bracelet, along with a shiny ring on her index finger. She carried a stylish blue handbag, which she coquettishly placed atop the plane wing while posing for the shot.

The blond bombshell showed off her plentiful assets in a sultry pose that brought followers to the comments section by the masses. She placed one hand on her tiny waist and arched her back, shining the spotlight on her bodacious bosom. Her other hand grazed her hip, as Alexa leaned her elbow on the wing. The Instagram hottie was all smiles as she looked to the side with an excited expression. A matte pink lipstick added fullness to her luscious lips, rendering her smile all the more enticing. Her golden locks were styled with a mid-part and framed her face and decolletage, falling down her back and over her shoulders.

In the caption, Alexa tagged Fashion Nova as the brand that provided her casual-sexy outfit and added a plane emoji that perfectly fit the occasion. The photo was very well received by her fans, racking up more than 48,500 likes and a little shy of 500 comments.

“Ufff lit body,” remarked one follower.

Loading...

“Catching feelings,” quipped another Instagrammer, adding a string of flattering emoji of the heart-eyes, fire, and black heart variety.

“She already caught the feelings [three heart-eyes emoji] ugh ilysm,” agreed a third fan, declaring their love for Alexa.

“Keep killin it girl,” read a fourth message, trailed by a fire emoji and a two-hearts emoji.

Alexa followed up with a couple of tantalizing photos from St. Barths, one of which showed her making waves at the beach in a risque blue bikini. The other pic offered fans an eyeful of her mouth-watering curves, as the Instagram hottie donned a skimpy neon two-piece while sunning by the pool.