Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Stunning Snapshot Of Bare-Faced Wife Jenna Johnson Rocking A Bikini

Val's photo included a sweet caption.

Val Chmerkovskiy‘s wife and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro, Jenna Johnson, looked incredible and incredibly happy in the makeup-free bikini photo that her loving husband shared with his fans.

On Sunday, Val, 33, took to Instagram to celebrate his wife’s natural beauty. The holidays will soon be over, but according to the caption of Val’s sweet post, every day with Jenna, 25, is a gift.

In the snapshot that Val shared with his 1 million Instagram followers, Jenna was pictured rocking a bikini that showcased her strong dancer’s body. Her white two-piece featured a small red floral print that gave it a playful, feminine feel.

Jenna’s bikini top had molded cups and underwire, and the bottoms featured a high cut with thick side straps. The garment’s waist only scooped down slightly in the front, but it still showed off plenty of Jenna’s sculpted abdominal muscles.

Jenna was standing on a dock beside a thick wooden post. The barefoot brunette struck a “Barbie feet” pose by standing on her tiptoes, making her legs appear longer. The pose also showcased her toned calf muscles, slender ankles, and muscular thighs. Jenna had one arm resting on the wooden post, which likely helped her stay steady as she balanced on her pointed toes.

The stunning backdrop of Jenna’s serene seaside snapshot included aquamarine ocean water, blue sky, and a small island far in the distance.

Jenna’s dark hair was slightly damp, and she was wearing it pushed over her right shoulder. She was letting her natural beauty shine by going completely make-up free. She had a big smile on her face, and she looked happy and relaxed.

In the caption of his post, Val wrote that he’s “obsessed” with his wife, and he compared being with her to celebrating the holiday season nonstop.

The professional dancer’s Instagram followers rewarded his gorgeous photo of Jenna and the sweet declaration of admiration that accompanied it with over 32,000 likes in the span of an hour. The comments section was also flooded with positive remarks about Val and Jenna.

“Beauty is about how you treat others. Radiates from inside out. Can see that Jenna must be very kind!” read one response to Val’s post.

Loading...

“Aw! Sweetest post!” wrote another fan.

“She is so beautiful,” a third commenter remarked. “It’s a good thing to obsessed with your lady.”

“You deserve to be happy and I am so happy for you guys,” a fourth fan wrote. “Here’s to a great 2020! Wishing you both a very happy new year filled with love and strength and success.”

Jenna isn’t all that Val has to be thankful for as the New Year begins. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two-time Dancing with the Stars champion landed a role in a new TV series called Flirty Dancing. It’s a dating show hosted by actress Jenna Dewan, and it premiered on Fox tonight.