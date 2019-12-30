‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Cory Wharton Responds To Rumors That He And Pregnant Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Are Engaged

Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, are currently expecting their first baby together. With a little one on the way, some Teen Mom OG fans may wonder if he and Taylor are actually engaged. Champion Daily talked to Cory, who set the record straight on his relationship status with Taylor, and fans may be surprised by his answer.

It turns out that while the two are happy together and anxiously awaiting the birth of their little one, they are not yet engaged.

“At this point, Taylor and I are enjoying being together. It is an exciting time in our lives with getting ready for our baby coming next year and anxiously awaiting the results of our gender reveal,” Cory explained to the site.

The couple recently went to the doctor where they were able to find out the gender of their unborn baby. Cory teased fans with an envelope that contained the results of that gender reveal. However, he didn’t let fans know the results just yet. Reportedly, the couple will be having a gender reveal soon so fans will have to wait to see if Cory’s daughter, whom he shares with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, will have a little brother or sister.

Talking more about the possibility of an engagement, Cory said the following.

“At this time, we are not engaged, but we will be sure to keep you updated when that changes. Much love to all our fans and followers and wishing you a happy and blessed start to 2020.”

It sounds like the Teen Mom OG dad and Taylor are happy with where their relationship is at the moment and aren’t currently engaged. Right now, it sounds like they are focusing on the upcoming birth of their baby and enjoying life with one another.

Most recently, the couple spent Christmas together, but the way they spent it may be surprising to some fans. It turns out that Cory and Taylor actually spent Christmas with Cheyenne Floyd and her family to ensure that Ryder had a special day.

Cheyenne later revealed in an Instagram comment that she grew up in a blended home, so having everyone together for the holiday was the “only way” she knew how to do things. She admitted that she doesn’t disagree with the way Cory and Cheyenne are doing things for their daughter, but clearly they are doing what works best for them.