Saweetie Rocks A Hula Outfit With Short Skirt On Instagram

Saweetie shared a new Instagram update with her fans today. She revealed that she was in Hawaii and rocked a hula outfit with a short skirt.

The photo was zoomed out and showed the rapper standing on the edge of an island. She struck a dynamic pose, seemingly mid-dance. She raised her right hand into the air and popped her left foot forward. Saweetie was seen looking down to her left with a hint of a smile on her face. She wore her hair down and brushed behind her back.

Her hula outfit was colorful and festive. The floral accents popped, which comprised her headdress, bracelets, and anklets. In addition, her skirt had yellow flowers along the waistline.

The bikini top shined in the light, and featured geometric lines. Meanwhile, her skirt was made up of thin, grass pieces. It was very short and left most of her legs on display.

Behind her was another small island with palm trees. It seemed to be a windy day, as the leaves were blowing in the photo. The blue ocean glittered, while the golden glow suggested the picture was taken as the sun was rising or setting. The skies were mostly clear, with low-hanging clouds visible on the horizon.

Fans headed to the comments section to share their compliments.

“The finest hula girl I’ve ever seen,” declared an admirer.

“Hawaii’s favorite Icy girl,” declared a follower.

“Someone please make this a poster and mail it to me,” wrote a fan.

“Queen take me with u next time,” joked a fourth Instagram user.

The rapper was in the area for the Dream Weekend Music Festival in Honolulu. It took place yesterday, and Saweetie was one of the special guests. The headliner was Usher & Marshmello. Mimi, Sammy J., Migos, and Ice Cube also joined the show as guests.

It looks like the bombshell is enjoying her opportunity to soak up the tropical vibes on the islands. Fans can hope for more Hawaii pictures in the coming days.

In addition, Saweetie shared another update on November 29 where she flaunted her slender legs. This time, she was spotted in a red-hot dress. The stunner was seen in a passenger seat of a car. She leaned forward while glancing to her right. Her dress had thin straps and tassel accents. She completed her look with a pair of matching sandals, along with her bedazzled “icy” necklace. Her elaborate purple manicure added a second pop of color to the shot.