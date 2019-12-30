WWE News: Bray Wyatt Fires Warning At Daniel Bryan Ahead Of ‘Royal Rumble’ Match

Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan are set to compete for the Universal Championship at next month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but “The Fiend” sent a warning to his opponent via his Instagram account over the weekend ahead of the event.

According to Wyatt, Bryan is one of the best opponents he’s ever faced and he has fond memories of their 2013 feud, which saw his rival gain the upper hand and go on to win the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania that year. However, Wyatt has assured Bryan that he won’t be winning any championship gold this time around.

“Daniel Bryan is one of the greatest of all time. But this is not his time, it’s mine. This is when my name becomes synonymous with the industry I have given my life to. I want to thank you Bryan for the blood we’ve spilled together over the years. But understand, for me, this is my war worth dying for. The choice isn’t mine to make. Good luck.”

Wyatt also compared himself to Bryan, in the sense that both superstars have made it to the top in WWE, despite neither being the company’s traditional idea of wrestlers that are worth “building a company around.” “The Fiend” highlighted how they’ve both had to “scratch and claw” their way to the top, and it’s evident that he respects Bryan a lot.

The rivalry between Wyatt and Bryan has received a lot of praise from WWE fans and pundits alike, which is rare in the current climate, where television ratings continue to drop and the company’s creative team receives criticism for mishandling superstars on a weekly basis.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Corey Graves is a big fan of the storyline, believing that it’s a rare example of long-term storytelling in WWE, given that the superstars involved have a storied history with each other. However, Graves did also concede that the storyline could be a happy accident, and that WWE had no long-term vision for the feud back in 2013.

Wyatt’s push this year has been one of WWE’s most unexpected success stories, and he’s expected to continue his momentum all the way to WrestleMania 36. As documented by WrestlingNews.co, the superstar will reportedly defend his championship against Roman Reigns at the event, which could lead to him finally being dethroned as the champ.

Of course, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Wyatt. However, the fact he’s been given a push shows that WWE finally believes in him after keeping him on the fringes for years.