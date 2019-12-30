Fitness Model Janna Breslin Shows Off Incredible Abs In Skimpy Camo Ensemble

American fitness model Janna Breslin took to her Instagram page on Sunday morning and wowed her admirers with a hot picture, one where she could be seen performing a weight training exercise.

The stunner chose to wear a pair of camo shorts that she teamed with a matching sports bra that had the word “SAVAGE” printed on it. She completed her attire with a pair of navy-blue sneakers.

The risqué ensemble allowed Janna to show off her famous figure, particularly her incredible abs, well-toned arms, and a glimpse of cleavage.

Staying true to her signature style, Janna wore minimal makeup to keep it natural and classy. The application included a nude lipstick, a tinge of nude blusher, lots of eyeliner and mascara, and defined eyebrows. Finally, she wore her brunette tresses down to pull off a very chic look.

The stunner posed for the snap while performing some strenuous weight training exercises. She looked away from the camera as she knelt on one knee and lifted a dumbbell with her right arm above her head.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in downtown San Diego. Janna, however, did not reveal the exact location of the gym.

The model wrote a long caption where she explained why the over-the-head lunge move is her favorite workout, adding how it helps target many muscle groups in the body while allowing her to maintain her balance.

The fitness queen also wrote that she incorporates over-the-head lunges in her daily workouts all the time because they are perfect for full-body workouts.

Finally, she asked her fans to follow her workout, recovery program, and fitness recipes on her app.

Within a day of going live, the snap has garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 140 comments, as fans and followers praised the stunning model for her hot body and thanked her for sharing her fitness tips with everyone.

“Posts like this one get me back into the workout mindset. Thanks!” one of her followers wrote to show appreciation.

“Great position and strength! Looking awesome, as always,” a second fan chimed in.

“Nice [body] and beautiful picture! You are doing a great job! Keep going,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s beauty and expressed his wish to marry her.

“Omg! You are so perfect and beautiful. I’d marry you if I could,” they wrote.

The snap was also liked by many of Janna’s fellow fitness and Instagram models and influencers, including Whitney Johns and Ana Hernandez, among others.