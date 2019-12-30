WWE News: Two Superstars Purchase Independent Promotion And Save It From Closing Down

Flash Morgan Webster and Mike “Wild Boar” Hitchman — who compete together as The 198 — have big futures in WWE, but the NXT UK superstars haven’t forgotten their roots. During the weekend, Hitchman took to Twitter and revealed that he and Webster have bought their own wrestling promotion as their way of giving back to the fans and company that helped them.

“Tonight we officially announced that we’ll be purchasing Pro Wrestling Chaos in February 2020. This is our way of saying thank you to Dave, Nick, Rob, and Chaos fans for believing in us. We want to continue to give these loyal fans a promotion to call home while ensuring young British wrestlers still have a platform that has been crucial in our development so they can learn, grow, and flourish.”

Pro Wrestling Chaos was founded by Dave Youell, Rob Clark, and Nick Woolcock in 2013. Since then, the Bristol-based promotion has grown to become one of the most exciting wrestling companies in the United Kingdom, producing shows that feature homegrown talent and international stars. Since its inception, PWC has featured NWA and Impact Wrestling Championship matches, featuring name talents such as Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Tommaso Ciampa.

A post released via the company’s Instagram account back in August announced that PWC was set to close its doors in February. While the announcement didn’t detail any specific reasons behind the decision, the company noted that several factors had led to the closure.

Webster and Hitchman have a storied history with the company, so they’re a fitting pairing to keep it going. Webster is a former King of Chaos Champion, and he won the title from his current tag team partner. Hitchman, meanwhile, is a former two-time champ who enjoyed plenty of success in PWC in his own right.

It remains to be seen if WWE approved of the duo’s decision to purchase the company, as it could be viewed as competition to NXT UK, which is currently being spearheaded by Shawn Michaels.

However, as WrestlingNews.co documented earlier this week, Triple H was quite critical of the promotion and other British companies that have been forced to close their doors this year. During the interview, “The Game” also revealed that WWE only wants to work with companies that are “cultivating talent.”

Now that two Webster and Hitchman are at the helm, PWC and NXT UK might go on to form a working relationship that will benefit both parties.