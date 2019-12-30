Brooke Shields, 54, Sizzles In A Strapless Woven Bikini: ‘Another Blue Lagoon’

Brooke referenced one of her most well-known movies in the caption of her gorgeous snap.

Brooke Shields likely made many of her fans experience severe post-holiday envy with her stunning bikini snapshot.

Many revelers are currently struggling with the unfortunate side effects of enjoying too many high-calorie holiday treats, but 54-year-old Brooke certainly didn’t look like she’d been overindulging in the Instagram photo that she uploaded on Sunday. The svelte model and actress was pictured proudly flaunting her fit figure in a tiny dark blue bikini constructed out of a thick woven fabric. The material featured a playful zigzag pattern.

Brooke’s strapless, bandeau-style bikini top had a U-wire design with two thick bars in the center of the bust. This feature gave the garment a little more structure. The brunette beauty was also rocking a pair of low-rise bottoms that tied on the sides.

Brooke’s skimpy swimwear showed off her impressively sculpted stomach and svelte, athletic legs. However, the only parts of her famous legs that were visible in her photo were her toned thighs. This is because she was standing in knee-deep, dark green sea water. The ocean stretched out behind her as far as the eye could see.

Brooke’s long, chestnut tresses were slicked back with seawater. She accessorized her bathing suit with a silver watch and a pair of aviator sunglasses with metal frames and dark purple lenses.

In the caption of her post, Brooke mentioned a movie that she starred in that included quite a few beach shots: The Blue Lagoon. Some of the actress’ fans may find it hard to believe that the movie premiered nearly 40 years ago.

Brooke’s bikini snapshot got a lot of love from her Instagram followers, who rewarded it with over 22,000 likes in the span of an hour. One of the iconic model’s famous followers took to the comments section of her post to share his feelings about the photo.

“Shut the f*ck up,” wrote actor Alan Cumming.

Brooke’s other non-celebrity fans also had plenty to say about the photo.

“Smokin Hot, you are still rockin it,” read one response to her post.

“Good Lord woman! You are putting us all to shame!” remarked another awed admirer.

“Go for it Babe! Your body is soooo beautiful!” a third fan wrote.

While Brooke’s Instagram followers couldn’t stop gushing about how fabulous she’s making her 50s look, the stunning star has said that two important people in her life don’t think that she’s aging all that gracefully. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke revealed that her teen daughters, Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13, have tried to talk her into get a little work done. However, Brooke stated that she likes the way she looks, and the response to her Instagram photo proves that her fans agree with her self-assessment.