Tammy Hembrow Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Blue String Bikini With A Coconut Drink In Her Hands

Tammy Hembrow‘s latest Instagram update is getting her fans talking for more reasons than one.

On Sunday, the Australian bombshell took to her account to share a duo of new photos that were an instant hit with her 10.4 million followers on the social media platform. In the sizzling snaps, the 25-year-old was seen enjoying a dip in the crystal blue ocean with a coconut drink in her hand. No location was included in the post, though the shots were likely taken during the model’s vacation in Bali, as most of her recent posts have been geotagged from the Indonesian island.

Of course, a day in the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Tammy’s, as usual, did not disappoint. The blond beauty looked smoking hot in a skimpy string bikini that left very little to the imagination, bringing some serious heat to her feed.

Tammy sent pulses racing in her barely there beach day getup that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. The two-piece set was of a deep teal color, and included a tiny, halter-style top that was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Plenty of cleavage and sideboob were left within eyesight thanks to the combination of the number’s minuscule, triangle-shaped cups and deep neckline, though that was just the beginning of the babe’s NSFW display.

The fitness model also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even skimpier than the top part of her look. The itty-bitty garment boasted a design that did way more showing than covering up. Its daringly high cut showcased her toned thighs, while her peachy derriere was left completely bare due to its scandalous thong design. The bikini bottoms also featured a thin string waistband that was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating Tammy’s trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Tammy kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, letting her impressive figure take center stage in the steamy double Instagram update. She tucked a single pink flower in her hair, which was slicked back and damp, presumably from a dip in the water.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Aussie beauty’s new social media post with love. In just 50 minutes, the snaps have earned over 139,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds have flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Tammy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Dang girl you’re extremely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that Tammy was “so perfect.”

“Body goals,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Tammy has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the social media sensation included a short, butterfly-filtered video clip of her lounging by the pool in a bright blue bikini. The post also proved popular with fans, who have viewed it over 1.5 million times and awarded it more than 239,000 likes.