Father-Of-Three Wakes Up From 3-Month Coma In What’s Being Called A Christmas Miracle

His wife said she always knew that her Veteran husband was a fighter.

A veteran and father-of-three recently woke up from a three-month coma after doctors warned that he likely would not survive, reports ABC affiliate WWSB 7. Many are calling the amazing turn of health nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

Thirty-nine-year-old Tony Belt entered his comatose state back in September due to a tragic workplace accident. He fell 18 feet after falling off of a scissor lift at the Katelman Steel Fabrication in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Doctors told his wife, Kyli Belt, that Tony likely would not survive the weekend.

But Tony survived, though he remained in a deep coma. However, in mid-December, Kyli said that she started to notice movements and Tony eventually opened his eyes to the amazement of both his doctors and his family.

Since Tony has started showing signs of movement, his sons, as well as the therapists at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, have been helping the vet try to get back to normal.

Though he is still unable to speak, Tony has been communicating with gesticulations, offering a thumbs up or thumbs down to convey his thoughts.

“We are just waiting for him fully to wake up,” said Kyli Belt, Tony’s wife. She also added that their three sons, who are aged 4, 3, and 7 months, are a constant presence for their dad.

“They talk to him and play with him. The baby lays in bed with him,” she said.

Martha Dominguez de Gouveia / Unsplash

Since Tony has woken up from the coma, his family has also made sure that his room was filled with holiday cheer. They hung bright pictures, as well as Christmas cards from friends, on the walls of his room, filling the space with an eye-popping amount of color and festivity.

“Decorating Dad’s room was the number one thing because if we didn’t decorate for Christmas, Santa wouldn’t know to come,” Kyli explained.

She also added that she knew her husband was a fighter, as he had already faced many obstacles in the Army. During his eight-year tenure, he was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, during which time he was injured in a tank explosion and eventually shot in the head. The latter event — though ending his military career — garnered him a Purple Heart.

The family has also set up a Go Fund Me account to help with Tony’s expenses.

Events like Tony’s continue to demonstrate how little is known about comas. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, new research urges against pulling the plug as numerous patients have come out of their comas after long periods of time. Some have even spoken of being aware of their surroundings, like a man in China who reportedly could hear everything during his five-year-long comatose state.