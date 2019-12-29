Lucie Rose Donlan Rocks Blue Bikini Under Winter Clothes In The Snow

Lucie Rose Donlan shared a new Instagram photo with her fans today. It showed her posing in the snow, but flashing a ton of skin as she sported a blue bikini under a winter jacket and pants.

The Love Island star struck a flirty pose. She stood with her left hip popped, and made the peace sign with her right hand. Lucie was seen smiling while tilting her head to the side. It didn’t look like the cold was bothering her, although her swimsuit left her chest and midriff bare against the chilly air.

The surfer sported a white jacket on top, however, it was left unzipped. Lucie also left her dark pants undone, which allowed her to show off a sliver of her bikini bottoms.

The visible accessories included her belly button ring and a dark hat. She also wore a pair of large goggles that left most of her face obscured. Because of this, it was hard to tell if she wore any makeup. At the least, her white manicure could be seen.

Her hair was worn down in front of her shoulders. Her curls blew to her left side, and covered parts of her chest from view.

Behind her was a snowy landscape. Dark stone buildings could be seen, with snow piled on top of the roofs.

Fans headed to the comments section with their compliments for the model.

“Hot enough to melt the snow,” declared an admirer.

“Goodness gracious you’re an angel,” expressed a follower.

“Where you skiing – I’m bout to book flights to wherever you are,” joked a fan.

Others referred to her captions.

“Hahahahhaha right same here,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Lucie’s comments about her relationship status have raised questions for her followers. Many seemed to think that she was talking about her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Joe Garrett. They connected through their time on Love Island. Perhaps Lucie will expand on her captions in the future, but for now, this is all that’s known.

In addition, she shared another update a day ago that showed her rocking a bikini. In that post, it was a beaded ensemble with burnt orange trim. She posed against a white wall, and raised her left hand to her forehead. Lucie wore her hair down in tight curls, with some of her voluminous locks placed in front of her left shoulder. She parted her lips slightly for a sultry look while accessorizing with a puka shell, choker-style necklace.