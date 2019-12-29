Alexis Ren Flaunts Tiny Waist In Crop Top On Instagram

Alexis Ren shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today. The update consisted of five pictures where the stunner flaunted her tiny waist. She was able to do so thanks to her short crop tank.

The top was white with thick straps. In addition, the model sported a baggy, black bodysuit. These were left unzipped inches below her bellow button, with the extra fabric draping over her booty. The pants were also pushed up to mimic capris and her long socks were visible underneath. She completed her look with a pair of black Chucks.

Alexis wore her hair pulled back into a casual bun and sported a pair of over-the-ear headphones around her neck.

Most of the photos showed the stunner posing against a vintage RV. In the first picture of the set, Alexis was seen standing with her back against the vehicle. She popped her left foot and raised her right arm to rest on her head. She gave a flirty look. The next photo was similar, except Alexis raised her arms into the air.

The social media sensation also shared a close-up shot of her look. She was seen tilting her head to the left and closed her eyes. She parted her lips and seemed to be at peace.

Another picture showed her grabbing a hold of the sleeves of the bodysuit. She flipped a skateboard up with her right foot while looking into the distance.

And the final shot showed Alexis holding onto the red skateboard. She propped the board behind her head and stood further away from the RV. This revealed that another old RV was parked behind it. The last two shots emphasized her tiny waist the most.

Fans rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“Alexis you are my inspiration your body is goals,” gushed an admirer.

“This is incredible! Love the colors of the rv to give some retro details to the photo!” raved a follower.

Others referred to the captions.

“In my country!?!?! This makes me so happy,” exclaimed a fan.

“Told u south africa would be prime. met u in spain & told u to come!!! you’re unreal,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Alexis shared another update earlier this month that showed her rocking a crop top. It was white with a strappy design. She paired it with light denim pants. The first photo showed the model posing with her shoulder facing the camera, with a second photo revealing the back of her ensemble. The top had multiple tie-accents in the back, which she tied into a bow.