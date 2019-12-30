Alexa Dellanos Shows Off Insane Body In Tiny Neon Bikini: ‘The Best Things In Life Aren’t Things’

Instagram hottie Alexa Dellanos is having the time of her life on her Caribbean getaway. The busty babe is taking the time to reflect on the important things in life, and has already summed up her conclusions in a gripping post shared with fans on Sunday afternoon.

The gorgeous model had a poignant message for her 1.7 million Instagram followers, one that proved the sizzling blonde knows how to live life to the fullest and appreciate the meaningful things in life. The Instagram sensation accompanied her words of wisdom with a fabulous poolside photo, one that showed her living it up at the luxurious Eden Rock resort in St. Barths.

The 25-year-old stunner looked phenomenal in a tiny string bikini, one that offered a copious view of her bountiful assets. The skimpy two-piece did very little to cover up her killer curves, perfectly showcasing her bodacious figure.

The minuscule swimsuit was made up of a plunging triangle top that barely contained her buxom curves, leaving a massive amount of cleavage completely exposed. Alexa nearly burst out of the ultra-revealing top, flashing a whole lot of her decolletage and a bit of underboob. A tiny string ran across her chest line, keeping the teeny triangle cups in place. Two other strings tied around her neck in a trendy halterneck design, framing her chest.

The daring bathing suit continued with a barely there thong; a low-waist, high-cut number boasting a scoop waistline, which called attention her sculpted tummy. Just like the itty-bitty top, the microscopic bikini bottoms featured thin straps which sat high on Alexa’s hips, emphasizing her voluptuous curves.

The racy two-piece sported a bright, neon yellow palette that beautifully complemented the model’s glowing tan. The Instagram star topped off her look with a chic headband in a matching color, which was knotted in the front for extra oomph.

Alexa looked every inch the siren in the eye-catching bikini. Posing on a comfy chaise lounge chair, she soaked up the sun by the pool, proudly flaunting her flawless figure in the sizzling two-piece. The model put on a very leggy display, showing off her chiseled pins as she sat in the padded chair with her legs stretched out in front of her.

The American beauty leaned back on the palms of her hands and seductively arched her back, pushing her shapely chest into focus. The sexy posture shone the spotlight on her bodacious bosom, while also highlighting her round hips and curvy thighs. At the same time, she showcased her trim waistline and washboard abs.

The fair-haired hottie kept things simple in the makeup department, opting for a fresh-looking application that included a subtle eyeliner. She added a splash of color with a shimmering pink lipstick that emphasized her pouty lips.

She wore her hair down with a mid-part, letting her platinum-blond tresses fall down her back and over her shoulder as they emerged from underneath the stylish headband. Her attitude was also on point, as Alexa fixed the camera with a fierce gaze and a brazen, inviting smirk.

As expected, the new bikini shot stirred up many reactions from Alexa’s adoring fans, garnering 12,300 likes in less than 20 minutes of having been posted. In the span of two hours, the photo went on to amass close to 36,000 likes and nearly 340 comments.

Alexa’s boyfriend, graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, hopped into the comments section with a show of support.

“Best things in life are right in the pic,” he wrote, with 12 people hitting the “Like” button on his remarks.

Alec left a few other messages in the form of flattering emoji, showing that he was quite smitten with the gorgeous blonde.

“It’s you, you’re best thing in life,” one fan wrote, apparently agreeing with Alexa’s boyfriend.

“Absolute goddess,” commented another Instagram user, adding a pair of heart-eyed emoji and a fire emoji.

“Bringing sunshine [sun emoji] wherever She goes!” penned a third person.