Lais Ribeiro Flaunts Bare Booty In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Lais Ribeiro shared a new update today with her Instagram fans. She was seen flaunting her bare booty in a thong bikini.

The stunner was seen posing with her back facing the camera. She stood in front of a short fence, which was comprised of natural wood beams with diamond-shaped accents. A light blue pillar seemed to fit the oceanside vibe. Lais rocked a thong bikini in the image. It looked to be a golden-yellow color, with black accents on the side ties. Her bottoms were small, and left her derriere showing.

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret Angel placed her hands on the railing in front of her. She bent her left knee and glanced up at the sky. Her face was mostly obscured thanks to her pose. However, it was possible to see that she wore her hair in a slick, low bun.

The photo was taken from a low vantage point which seemed to emphasize her long legs. It was also shot on a sunny day with no visible clouds in the sky. The tree or foliage next to her cast long shadows on the beauty.

Beyond the railing, it was possible to see some greenery. Further past that was the blue ocean.

The captions revealed that the photo was taken in Jamaica.

Fans took to the comments section to leave their messages for the model.

“Ooooooooo no you didn’t!” joked a follower.

“Look at that sunshine,” wrote an admirer.

“Alien attack from above,” noted a fan, who was seemingly trying to guess why Lais was looking up into the sky.

Others were distracted by another picture.

“Haha your boyfriend’s photo is sooooo funny!! I can’t stop laughing,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

Lais shared two images via her Instagram stories. One photo was a repost of her newest update. There was a second one, however, which showed Joakim Noah attempting to strike a similar pose. He wore a pair of swimming trunks, and leaned forward onto the railing with his legs spread apart. He’s not just her boyfriend, however, as they became engaged during their last trip to Burning Man.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update earlier this month where she rocked a bikini. This time, it was a neon green ensemble. Lais was seen sitting with her back facing the camera. Her bottoms had a high-rise cut which left her booty showing. She glanced to her right while sporting dark sunglasses. She was partially submerged in a crystal blue pool, with the sun shining down and leaving her skin looking glowing.