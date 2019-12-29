Larsa Pippen Bounces Up And Down While Skipping Rope At The Edge Of A Body Of Water

Larsa Pippen looked like a professional athlete as she vigorously skipped rope in her latest Instagram update. The video, taken at the edge of a body of water, showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confidently maneuvering her black-and-white rope. She gradually picked up her pace to actually run as the rope looped around her at a rapid rate.

Larsa rocked a sports bra and leggings as she exercised. Both black garments gave viewers the chance to ogle the 45-year-old stunner as she showed off her moves and her enviable cleavage. To help ease possible pain in the hands that many experience during this kind of workout, the reality star wore special gloves.

Although Larsa was the center of attention in her latest social media post, the video camera took in her surroundings, too. She seemed to be in the vicinity of a yacht village, and a couple of white-colored buildings sat on the edge of the other side of the water from where she was posing. The cement patch on which she exercised looked like it was covered in snow, but the area — most likely — had originally been painted white.

Larsa’s 1.8 million Instagram followers enjoyed her latest update. The post received more than 3,600 likes as well as dozens of comments within about three hours of having been posted.

Many social media users expressed their feelings about the post by using emoji — including the symbols for fire, diamonds, calendar pages, strong arms, the okay sign, blue hearts, red heart-eye faces, and red hearts.

Others left comments pertaining to Larsa’s fit body, and her simple yet chic workout outfit.

“Is it just the filter or does it look cold af outside and you’re only wearing a jog bra,” asked one fan.

Loading...

“Get it Get it Girl…looking Good My Queen,” stated a second admirer.

“You have a perfect body,” remarked a third fan, who added a red heart-eye face emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous and adorable,” said a fourth admirer, who added a string of emoji — including the symbols for a crown, a red heart, a red-heart eyed face, a rosebud, fire, and a diamond.

Larsa, who is close to settling her divorce with Scottie Pippen, has been showing up nearly every day on Instagram, taking on various duties and adopting distinguished looks. Last week, the social media star showed off her bodacious bosom in a vibrant blue sweater with a strategic key-hole cutout.