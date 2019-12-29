Josephine Skriver Shows Underboob In New Instagram Pic From Italy

Josephine Skriver shared a brand new Instagram update with her followers today. She was seen in a small top, which allowed her to show off her underboob. The post also revealed that the Victoria’s Secret Angel is in Italy.

The model was seen sitting next to a large window with views of the cobblestone street. She wore a matching outfit — the crop top and leggings were both the same shade of blue. The shirt featured a basic T-shirt neckline and sleeves. However, it was cropped and arguably too short. Her left underboob was easily seen in the shot. Meanwhile, Josephine opted for a pair of high-waisted leggings. Her belly button partially peeked through.

This outfit also brought attention to her ripped abs. The stunner is the co-creator of the “JoJa” Instagram account, which is filled with fitness-related content that she creates alongside Jasmine Tookes. So it’s no surprise that she’s looking very fit, as she seems to stick to a rigorous exercise routine.

The beauty appeared to be enjoying her morning coffee. She held a light blue mug in her hands, which she raised to her lips. Josephine was seen looking up slightly. And although her face was mostly obscured by the cup, she gave off a flirty vibe.

Her hair was pulled back into a casual ponytail, and she didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories.

The geotag revealed that she was in Bologna.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the bombshell.

“So beautiful @josephineskriver an incredible shot,” raved an admirer.

“Rlly want to have abs like yours!!” exclaimed a follower.

Others commented on her location.

“My fav model in the city where I studyyyyyy while I am back to my hometown I love you j,” expressed a fan.

“I’m from Bologna! So glad you are in my hometown I suggest you to eat tigelle and crescentine, too,” suggested a fourth Instagram user — referring to two types of traditional Italian bread.

This was Josephine’s first update from Europe, so fans can hope for more updates in the coming days.

Previously, the model showed off her chest in another ensemble. She was spotted in a red teddy while posing on a spiral staircase. The lingerie had a low neckline, so her cleavage was showing. It had a sheer, upside-down triangle panel in the center, along with frayed edges along the top. Josephine smiled with her lips closed, and played with her hair with her right hand. She wore her locks down in a casual side part.