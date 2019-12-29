Maitland Ward Shows Off Cleavage In An Open Robe On Instagram

Maitland Ward shared a new Instagram selfie with her fans today. She was spotted flaunting her cleavage in an open robe.

The Boy Meets World actress-turned-porn star wore a gray robe. It featured graphics of red lips. Underneath the robe, she went braless, which meant that her chest was on display. In addition, Maitland sported a small pair of black thong bottoms.

She smiled for the selfie while tilting her head to the left. Her makeup included bright red lipstick and shimmery, purple eyeshadow. She also sported cat-eye. The actress wore her hair up in a casual bun.

Maitland held the phone up with her left hand, which revealed her red manicure. She glanced at the phone screen, and raised her right hand by her chin. She stood with her legs together and arched her back slightly.

The stunner was standing in a bedroom. A bed could be seen on the left side, which was decorated with red plaid sheets. A flat-screen TV was also mounted to the wall. On the other side of the room was a white chair. And although the photo was taken indoors, there was plenty of light that left Maitland’s skin looking flawless.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the bombshell.

“Good morning looking gorgeous as always,” expressed a follower.

“Better than Folgers any day of the week,” declared an admirer.

Loading...

“So what you got in store for 2020, lookin good,” wrote a fan.

“I wish you a perfect last sunday of 2019 and that 2020 will be, for you, a year even more successful than 2019. This year, you are like the Phoenix, you reborn more beautifull [sic] and powerful than ever,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

This year was a big one for the actress, as she started her career in the porn industry. She signed with Society 15 in the spring, with the Twitter announcement being made on April 30. So fans can likely look forward to even more news and developments from Maitland in 2020.

In addition, she was spotted earlier this month in another cleavage-baring ensemble. This time, she wore a light pink bra. It had matching lace accents along the chest. Maitland’s pose was also hard to miss, as she spread her knees for a provocative look. She sported black thong bottoms and shiny thigh-high boots for the occasion. The actress glanced up at the camera with a flirty expression on her face, and wore her hair down in a middle part.