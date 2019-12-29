Mariah Carey Is A Stylish Snow Queen In Adorable Sledding Pics With Her Twins In Aspen

The superstar singer looked stylish on her sled.

Mariah Carey is capping off her Christmas with a day in the snow. The “All I Want for Christmas” singer posted an adorable series of photos to Instagram that showed her playing in the snow with her 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, during a holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado.

In the pics, the always stylish Mariah is wearing a gorgeous black Moncler puffer jacket with black ski pants and a matching, snow-covered hat and boots as she holds on to her delighted daughter while they sled down a hill. The 49-year-old superstar also sports a Louis Vuitton scarf to complete her cold-weather look, while her daughter Monroe wears a festive red snowsuit, pink gloves, and a pom-pom hat.

Other photos show the Grammy winner riding on red and green sleds with her kids, and later, warming up with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. In the caption to the post, Mariah noted that she’s “sliding” into the New Year.

Fans and famous friends, including Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Scandal star Kerry Washington, hit the comments to react to Mariah’s sweet snow day with her kids.

“Beautiful Mimi,” one fan wrote of Mariah.

“Queen of winter,” another added.

When one fan asked, “Okay, but why are these so cute?,” another chimed in, ” She’s the best mom always doing things with Dem Kids.”

Other fans told Mariah they hope she is enjoying her time in Aspen as they noted she will start the New Year at number one, thanks to her chart-topping holiday tune “All I Want for Christmas.” The song was released 25 years ago, but this is the first year it has hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While Mariah is clearly enjoying her family time as she rides out 2019, many of her fans want to know what they can expect from her in 2020 — and they are hoping the New Year will include new music.

This is not the first time Mariah has played with her kids in the Aspen snow this holiday season. Just before Christmas, People posted photos from the singer’s ski getaway after they hit the Buttermilk ski slopes. In the caption to photos shared three days before Christmas, Mariah revealed that she was in total ski mode despite feeling under the weather.

“Shutting down the slopes with dem kids,” she wrote. “Keeping it festive despite my lingering cold.”

The fashionable singer also showed off a full Gucci ski ensemble as she posed with her twins.