Buxom Babe Ashley Alexiss Stuns In Lace Lingerie In Racy New Instagram Photo

Plus-sized hottie Ashley Alexiss served up a bounty of curves in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday afternoon, the Sports Illustrated bombshell treated fans to a gorgeous black-and-white photo that reminded everyone why the modeling industry hired her.

The professional snap saw Ashley doing what she does best — rocking her voluptuous curves in a revealing, skin-baring attire meant to channel the beauty within and send an empowering message for body positivity. For this particular photoshoot, the stunning Bostonian wore a sizzling lingerie set, showing off her bountiful assets in a semi-sheer lace bra and a tiny string thong.

The model topped off the daring look with a lavish fur coat, which added a touch of sophistication to the racy ensemble. For the purpose of curve flaunting, she wore the garment unbuttoned and open, flinging the right side of her coat over her hip as she put one hand on her sculpted waist. The left fold of her winter coat remained in place and was held close to her body — kept in check by the model’s left arm, which she elegantly placed across her midriff.

This exposed only half of her curvaceous body, in a seductive display that gave fans plenty to see and a lot to talk about.

Ashley cut a very provocative figure in the bold photoshoot. The 29-year-old hottie showed a whole lot of skin, flaunting her deep cleavage in the sexy lingerie. Snapped in a stony archway, she leaned her back against the massive slab of rock and cocked her bared hip to the side, in a coquettish gesture that teased her hourglass frame.

The alluring posture highlighted her round hip and strong, curvy thigh, while also keeping the focus on her shapely chest. Due to the position of her shoulders, the blond babe appeared to be spilling out of her see-through bra — and flashed quite a bit of sideboob. The risque item featured a scalloped lace trim that further lured the gaze to her buxom curves.

Ashley paired the smoking-hot look with a smoldering attitude. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model looked fierce as she stared directly into the camera with an intense gaze and slightly parted lips.

Her glam was also on point, as she rocked a smokey eye that accentuated her stirring gaze. Her makeup was complete with perfectly contoured eyebrows and a nude lipstick that made her plump lips appear even fuller. Her golden tresses were swept to the side and fell down her back and over her shoulder in an unruly fashion.

Unsurprisingly, Ashley floored her Instagram followers with the sensational look. The photo racked up more than 17,000 likes and 200-plus comments in just two hours of having been posted. Plenty of admirers were left speechless by the racy lingerie shoot, opting to leave only a string of emoji as a sign of appreciation. Others managed to string a few words together, leaving gushing messages under the scorching post.

“Has a James Bond girl vibe…” remarked one person.

“Love the black n [sic] white pic, absolutely gorgeous,” read a second message, trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“I always love your black and white shots, they always look so classic and high fashion,” agreed another.

In classic Ashley Alexiss style, penned a sassy caption that immediately got fans talking.

“You are beautiful but the part I love about you is how REAL you are… being a Boston girl, I love your sass and pride in YOU. You are a gorgeous role model & I adore you!!!!” penned one Instagrammer, adding a heart emoji and a hundred-points emoji.