Wendy Williams Needs A Break From Family After The Holidays, ‘Can’t Wait To Get Home’, She Says

Now that Christmas is over, Wendy Williams can't wait to get back to New York City.

Talk show host Wendy Williams spent the Christmas holiday with her family in Miami. While she enjoyed the festivities and the quality time with her loved ones, she’s ready to get back to her regular life in New York City. The star shared a post on Instagram in which she explained that she’s ready to get back to her show and is preparing for the New Year’s holiday this week, according to Celebrity Insider.

In the photo, Williams is sitting in the Miami International Airport as she prepares to take a flight back home. She sports a New York Yankees baseball cap and two diamond necklaces. She wore her long hair down in loose waves and asked her fans about where she should dine on New Year’s Day.

“Thx Miami, but I can’t wait to get home!! I’m sooo missing doing the show & my routine. Family is great, but ok bye! I’m in lounge trying to figure out who has best soul food for New Year’s day. In my culture certain foods on THAT day represent health & money. Are you familiar with this 1800s tradition?”

Williams’ extended family resides in Miami while she lives full time in New York City. Her teenage son, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr., goes to college in Miami.

This was Williams’ first Christmas as an almost single lady since filing for divorce from her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter, this past April. While Hunter had been unfaithful to Williams in the past, she had chosen to forgive him and only talked positively about him in the media. However, when he ultimately welcomed a baby daughter with his mistress, Sharina Hudson, she decided it was time to call it quits. After filing for divorce from Hunter, she also fired him as the executive producer of her show, a position he had held for years.

The former couple’s divorce proceedings have been messy, with Hunter definitely not making it any easier. He has reportedly demanded a hefty severance package.

During a show prior to the Christmas holiday, Williams shared with her guest star, DJ Stevie J, that what she really wanted for Christmas was not something anyone would be able to provide for her. She wanted her divorce to be finalized so she could spend the holiday as an officially single woman, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I want something that no one can give me… a court and a pen,” she said.