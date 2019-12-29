WWE News: The Top 10 Most Shocking Moments Of 2019 Revealed

Do you agree with the most shocking moments of the year?

Each and every year, there are some huge moments in WWE which smooth down the path for even bigger ones the next year. In 2019, there were plenty of big-time happenings and now, it’s time to look at the most shocking moments of the year. WWE has gone through 365 days of footage to cut things down to only a small handful, and here are the top 10 most shocking moments of the entire year.

It really is difficult to figure out exactly what stands out above other moments, but some of them are simply unforgettable. 2019 was full of those types of moments and a handful of them were actually big-time debuts that brought shock and awe to millions around the world.

The official website of WWE released a video detailing the most shocking moments of 2019, but do the fans agree with all of them?

10.) Quick Conqueror – Brock Lesnar defeats Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on the FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown.

9.) Balor’s Brutal Homecoming – Finn Balor not only returns to NXT, but shocks the world and turns heel.

8.) “Do I Have Your Attention Now?” – Batista beat up Ric Flair on his birthday to send a message to Triple H.

7.) Deflategate – Bayley’s heel turn is complete with the destruction of the Bayley Buddies.

6.) Furious Throwdown – A brawl erupts between professional boxer Tyson Fury and WWE superstar Braun Strowman. This one was quite huge for WWE as it brought forth a lot of attention with the crossover that led to a match at Crown Jewel.

5.) Yowie Wowie! – Fans had been without Bray Wyatt for quite some time before his return to WWE television, but when it happened, there was a huge change.

4.) Not Like Most Girls – Nia Jax mixes with the male superstars of WWE by entering the men’s Royal Rumble match.

3.) All Mighty Liplock – Rusev and Lana were one of the most ideal couples in WWE, but nothing lasts forever. Lana had found a new man in Bobby Lashley and their big-time kiss made sure that Rusev knew it.

2.) The Boss’ True Colors – Sasha Banks was also missing from WWE television for quite some time, and when she came back, things were different. Her hair had gone from purple to blue and she turned heel in a major way with an attack on Natalya.

1.) Raising Cain – The FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown was huge, but the truly shocking moment came with the WWE debut of Cain Velasquez. The former UFC fighter appeared and attacked Brock Lesnar which led to their match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.