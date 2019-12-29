‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Tight Leopard Print Skirt

Chelsea Houska is known for her stylish outfits and on Sunday she showed off a few new outfits that are available through Lauriebelles boutique. While she took to her Instagram stories to show off several outfits, perhaps the one that the Teen Mom 2 star stunned in the most was a tight leopard print skirt paired with a black shirt with cut-out shoulders.

“Guys, I feel like it’s been a while since we did a try on haul so I am super excited to be here doing one today, um today we have stuff that like from cozy at home to running errands to date night so its kind of covering all your bases,” Chelsea explained at the start of her Instagram stories while wearing a purple shirt that read “lover of cancelled plans” along with a pair of distressed black joggers. She wore a white beanie over her long red hair which was down with some slight curl in it.

In her next story, Chelsea showed off the stunning long leopard print skirt paired with the black shirt. She explained that the outfit is cute for a “little date night outfit.” She also revealed that she is currently “obsessed” with leopard print skirts. The mom-of-three explained that skirts that are leopard print can be paired with nearly anything and can be either dressed up or dressed down. She gave the example of pairing the leopard skirt with either a band t-shirt or a graphic t-shirt to dress it down. However, she showed off a more dressed up look by pairing the long skirt with a black shirt with cut out shoulders.

It wasn’t just regular outfits that Chelsea showed off, though. She also showed off a pair of black boots paired with distressed jeans. She stressed that the boots were a must-have by writing, “Yes. These Boots. Get Them,” over the photo.

Loading...

She also showed off a pair of tall snakeskin boots writing over the photo, “I know you guys are gonna love these boots. I have them. I die over them. So good.”

She paired the boots again with the distressed jeans. Chelsea held her phone as she showed off the outfits, revealing that she also had a snakeskin phone case. Although it didn’t match completely, it is clear that Chelsea is really into animal print for her clothing and her accessories.

The Teen Mom 2 star also recently took to social media to share her weight loss secret with her followers.