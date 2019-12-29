WWE News: Triple H Responds To ‘NXT’ Superstar’s Retirement Claims

On the latest episode of WWE‘s After the Bell podcast, Triple H responded to recent comments made by Tommsso Ciampa, in which the NXT star said he’d retire if he had to move to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. As quoted by 411Mania, “The Game” believes that the main roster schedule is unappealing to Ciampa, and he doesn’t know if the former NXT Champion could handle it.

“I think there’s a part of Ciampa, though — that comes down to wear and tear and physicality of, in his current place physically, could he handle the schedule? Could he handle the grind and the wear and tear and everything else of a full run on Raw or Smackdown, right? It’s a different — that’s a different beast.”

Ciampa made the retirement comments on an episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. According to the 34-year-old, he’d only last six months and call it quits if he were called up to the main roster in the future.

While WWE has a history of diluting former NXT stars when they join the main roster, Ciampa’s comments were made in regards to his health. He recently recovered from a long-term neck injury, which he doesn’t want to aggravate further by increasing his in-ring workload.

However, Triple H believes that Ciampa will have a successful career outside of the ring when he decides to hang up his boots, and he’s already getting ready for life outside of the squared circle.

“I’ll tell you, when the time is right, he’ll be a phenomenal coach. He’ll be a phenomenal backstage producer. We’re letting him get experienced in that now.”

Loading...

Triple H also revealed that Ciampa has been applying what he’s learned so far to EVOLVE shows, where he’s been acting as a producer and agent, as well as sharing his knowledge with the roster members. Judging by Triple H’s words, Ciampa has a similar job waiting for him in WWE when he decides to stop wrestling full-time.

Ciampa has appeared on the main roster in the past, and for a while it looked as if he’d be a full-time member. Earlier this year, he, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet were called up at the spur of the moment, but Ciampa was injured shortly after and went back to NXT upon his return.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ciampa believes that he and the others were called up to fill up spots, as several main roster regulars were injured at the time.