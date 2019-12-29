Bebe Rexha Sizzles In A Mismatched Bikini And Flaunts Her Peachy Backside

Bebe revealed that she's enjoying one last vacation before the year ends.

Bebe Rexha treated her fans to a post-holiday gift by flaunting her bikini body in a set of two sizzling snaps.

On Sunday, the “I’m a Mess” songstress took to Instagram to share the photos of her stylish swimwear. The blond bombshell was pictured rocking a two-piece that included a fixed triangle top with spaghetti straps that crisscrossed in the back, creating an X shape between her shoulder blades. The top was solid black, but Bebe’s bikini bottoms featured a vibrant floral print that included green palm leaves and tropical flowers in fuchsia and white.

The colorful bottoms had thick side straps that stretched up high on Bebe’s hips. This design element highlighted the curvaceous musician’s enviable hourglass shape. The waist of the bottoms also dipped down in a wide V, helping to elongate her torso.

Bebe also showed off the back of her bathing suit, revealing that her bottoms had a cheeky design that left quite a bit of her voluptuous backside bare. The “Say My Name” singer accessorized her swimwear with a few gold necklaces, including one that had a bee-shaped charm dangling from it.

Bebe’s shoulder-length, platinum blond hair had a slight natural wave to it. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup in her stunning snapshots.

She posed with her arms overhead in her first photo, giving the camera a seductive look as she slightly turned her head to the side and parted her lips. Bebe got goofy in her booty snap, baring her teeth in a snarl as she looked back at the camera over her shoulder.

In the caption of her post, Bebe revealed that she’s enjoying a much-deserved “vacay” ahead of the new year. She didn’t share the location of her vacation, but she did take to her Instagram stories to reveal that her family is with her. She uploaded a video of herself dancing to the song “BOP” by DaBaby, and she captured her parents on camera as they busted a few moves to the Missy Elliot tune “Get Ur Freak On.”

Bebe’s bikini photos proved to be popular with her 10.1 million Instagram followers; her post received almost 670,000 likes over the span of just one hour.

Loading...

“Hotter than the Sun,” read one response to her photos.

“Still wonder how can you slay my heart with just a photo,” another admirer gushed.

“Imagine being this hot and beautiful without even trying,” a third fan remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bebe recently delighted her fans with a photo that had more of a wintry theme. She rocked a red dress with a dangerously high front and posed with a pal dressed like Santa to wish her fans a happy holiday season.