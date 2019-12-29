Instagram Hottie Alexa Collins Takes A Walk On The Wild Side In ‘Feisty’ Tiger-Print Dress

Bikini model Alexa Collins dazzled fans with yet another stunning look in her most recent Instagram post. The gorgeous blonde took to the popular social media platform on Sunday afternoon to showcase a chic outfit from PrettyLittleThing, and delighted followers with a stunning view of her incredible curves.

Her latest photo share saw the fair-haired beauty slip into a figure-hugging dress that beautifully highlighted her hourglass frame. The sexy dress was a strappy design that left her generous decolletage area exposed, and showcased Alexa’s sculpted shoulders and slender arms. The clingy garment hemmed just above the knee, keeping the skin-baring to a tasteful, elegant amount. At the same time, the dress was not excessively low-cut, boasting a square neckline that showed just enough cleavage to be enticing, without becoming too NSFW.

However, what truly caught the eye was the outfit’s bold print. The bodycon-fit dress was adorned with stylish tiger stripes that accentuated her fierce physique, further enhancing Alexa’s allure. The saucy design also played a part in emphasizing the model’s enviable figure. The slinky dress featured a ruched bodice, complete with a set of side-tie strings that served to adjust the fashionable piece. The detail called attention to Alexa’s impossibly tiny waistline, highlighting the model’s lithe frame.

In addition, the tiny strings mirrored the outfit’s spaghetti straps, tying the look together (pun intended) in a harmonious aesthetic symmetry. The detail guided the gaze towards Alexa’s perky chest, shining the spotlight on her buxom curves.

The 24-year-old hottie slayed in the curve-clinging dress. She added bling to her attire with an elegant pair of statement gold hoop earrings. In turn, she opted for a simple glam, keeping things natural-looking with a subtle dark eyeliner and a pearly peach lipstick. She wore her hair down, styling her golden tresses with a mid-part and letting her locks fall freely down her back and over her shoulders in a relaxed fashion.

The blond bombshell put on a tantalizing display for the camera. Snapped in a stylish interior, Alexa posed by a glass balcony door. The model was standing in front of the sun-lit entryway with one leg crossed in front of the other and her arms raised at waist level. She cocked one hip to the side and sultrily arched her back, pushing her busty assets into focus. The provocative posture accentuated her round hips and drew the eye to her chiseled thighs. The pose also offered a glimpse of her flawless manicure, which perfectly matched her lipstick.

A potted birds of paradise plant stood on the floor behind her, stretching its massive leaves well above her head. The looming plant provided the perfect background for Alexa’s tiger-print outfit, sending a jungle vibe that fit in with the aesthetic of her look. A black-and-white urn rested atop a modern TV credenza next to the potted plant, adding contrast and dynamism with its geometric print. The decor was complete with a shiny golden vase and a tiny potted cactus.

As expected, fans took immediate notice of the appealing photo, rewarding the sexy-chic look with 4,000-plus likes and a little over 100 comments.

“Wow absolutely gorgeous, one of the most beautiful women on the instaG!!!!” read one message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of flattering emoji.

“You look fabulous!” penned another follower, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Feeling animal like today in this dress,” wrote a third fan, followed by a blowing-kiss emoji.

“Tigeress roarrrrrrrrrrrrr,” quipped a fourth Instagrammer.

This was not Alexa’s only Instagram post for the day. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bikini model shared another photo earlier this morning, one that saw her flaunting her deep cleavage in a plunging crop top.