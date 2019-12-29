Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini

The model stunned in her revealing two-piece.

On Sunday, December 29, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded yet another tantalizing photo for her 2.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The snap, taken in Montreal, Quebec, shows the stunner posing in a marble-tiled bathroom. She stood in front of a sizable bathtub, with her shoulders back. The Instagram influencer tilted her head, cast her eyes down, and parted her full lips.

The 26-year-old sizzled in a black-and-white bikini from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a full view of Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. The model accessorized the sexy look with a delicate gold necklace and a matching bracelet.

The blond bombshell slicked back her short hair, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, featuring subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers how they were going to spend New Year’s Eve. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

Quite a few commenters were quick to share their plans for December 31.

“Staying in and getting up early for a run into the cold ocean on New Years [sic]. Have a wonderful New Years!” said one follower.

Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“OMG!! You are so very beautiful!! Someone would be the king of kings if you allowed it,” wrote a fan, adding a string of rose and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You are the baddest woman on the planet. Period. No question,” added a different devotee.

“You are a cute and very sexy lady,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some fans appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead of words left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 43,000 likes.

As her followers are aware, Laurence is not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded a provocative picture in which she wore black lace lingerie. That post has been liked over 86,000 times since it was shared.