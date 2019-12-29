Brunette Bombshell Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage In A Silver Bikini Top In Front Of ‘Cotton Candy Skies’

Demi rocked a black wig during her trip to the Dead Sea.

Demi Rose Mawby posed in front of a stunning sunset for her latest set of bikini snaps. However, most of her admirers’ eyes probably weren’t on the brightly-colored skies behind her.

On Sunday, the buxom British model took to Instagram to share a few vacation photos with her 11.7 million Instagram followers. According to Demi’s geotag, her pictures were snapped during a trip to the Dead Sea, and the brunette bombshell looked like she was ready to take a dip. However, she was standing on a dirt road with no water to be seen.

Demi was pictured rocking a string bikini top in dark silver. The sparkly, slightly textured garment featured classic triangle cups, and it could barely contain Demi’s famously voluptuous chest. In the first photo out of a trio of images, she was creating even more cleavage by pressing her breasts together with her arms as she reached up to touch her face with both hands. She had her eyes closed and her lips parted.

Demi wore a dark black wig with straight-across bangs and a blunt cut. Her overall beauty look was seemingly inspired by Cleopatra. However, her eyes weren’t simply traced with dark kohl. Intricate swirls had been drawn on the outer bottom edges of her lower lash lines, and they extended out from the corners of her big brown eyes. This created an exaggerated cat-eye. Demi kept the focus on her artistic eye makeup by wearing an understated nude gloss on her plump pout.

Demi’s eyes were open in her second and third photos, and the camera had zoomed in a bit closer on her face to provide a better look at her stunning makeup. The glamour model had the slightest hint of pink on her cheeks, and it matched the clouds behind her. They were lit up by the setting sun, turning them bright pink, purple, and yellow. In the caption of her post, Demi compared the clouds to cotton candy.

In just one hour, Demi’s images earned almost 150,000 likes from her impressed Instagram followers. Her post was also flooded with hundreds of comments.

“I didn’t even realize the sky was in this pic at first,” quipped one of Demi’s followers.

“Eye Candy for days,” read another response to her post.

“What an amazing view,” remarked a third admirer.

Demi has been using social media to document her end-of-the-year trip to the Middle East. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in front of The Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo for one of her gorgeous vacation photos.