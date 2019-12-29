Bikini Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Crop Top

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, December 29, American model Alexa Collins shared yet another sizzling snap with her 664,000 Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo shows the 24-year-old posing on a street at dusk. Numerous storefronts, cars, and trees wrapped with outdoor lights can be seen in the background. Alexa stood with her back arched and her shoulders back, as she gazed seductively into the camera.

The Instagram influencer flaunted her fabulous figure in a strappy black crop top with ruffle sleeves and a pair of studded, high-waisted jeans. Alexa’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of her plunging top, much to the delight of her audience. The revealing ensemble also put her washboard abs and sculpted hips on display. The beauty accessorized the sultry look with delicate hoop earrings, a statement watch, a sparkling ring, and what appears to be a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her hair down and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup. The application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also manicured and painted a flattering metallic color.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored fans to tell her their New Year’s resolutions.

Many of her followers were quick to share their intentions for the upcoming year.

“Be more present, go somewhere new, love myself more, complete a goal of mine, & meet you!” wrote one commenter.

Alexa’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Your eyes are two beautiful stars of the universe and make me a spell of love, my beautiful lady,” gushed one fan.

“Very awesome and beautiful picture/ you are [always] looking very amazing and dashing,” said a different devotee, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

Loading...

“You look so very beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Alexa engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Alexa is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore sheer black lingerie, adorned with rhinestones. That post has been liked over 27,000 times since it was shared.