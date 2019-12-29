WWE Rumors: Backstage Update On How Lars Sullivan Handled Message Board Scandal Revealed

Lars Sullivan made headlines this weekend after it was revealed that he may have had an adult film career prior to joining WWE. However, another past controversy involving the superstar has also been a topic of conversation. As quoted by Sportskeeda, Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp revealed how Sullivan tried to make amends with the superstars he offended after his old racist and homophobic message board posts came to light last year.

“[S]everal wrestlers told Fightful that Lars was incredibly apologetic when message board posts from him emerged. Lars also allegedly sought out family members that were around backstage or on the roster of those he commented on or could have affected and apologized to them, too. Those we spoke to said that when he apologized, he attributed it to him ‘being stupid and trolling on the internet,’ noting that he didn’t believe the things he wrote.”

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Sullivan made the offensive posts on Bodybuilding.com, most of which were shared in 2008 when the superstar was 20-years-old. In addition to his racist and homophobic remarks, he also took aim at disabled people and accused Vince McMahon of exploiting races for his company’s monetary gain. Big E criticized Sullivan over his past behavior and called him a “bigot.”

A Ringside News report also revealed that Sullivan called Jeff Hardy a “drugged up junkie” with no wrestling talent, and he claimed that he “got with” Ronda Rousey in 2005, prior to her mixed martial arts career taking off.

Sullivan was subsequently fined $100,000 for posting the comments, and drew the ire of some of his colleagues and the internet wrestling community. He was in line for a big push when news of his past indiscretions emerged, but a series of panic attacks and a long-term injury halted the company’s plans for the rising superstar.

For the most part, superstars have kept quiet about their conversations with Sullivan since the forum posts reemerged last year. While Big E was critical of the superstar, some did jump to his defense. As the Sportskeeda report notes, Titus O’Neil commended Sullivan for owning up to his mistakes and reaching out to the relevant parties.

It remains to be seen how the latest reported revelation about Sullivan affects his WWE career. However, he’s brought a lot of negative attention to himself since joining the company, and the company’s management team might be hesitant to push the performer when he recovers from his current injury.