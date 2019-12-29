Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Stuns In Silver String Bikini With Super Low-Rise Bottoms

Katelyn's two-piece covered in silver chains sat extremely low on her hips.

Fitness model Katelyn Runck rocked a silver string bikini with built-in bling for her latest steamy photo shoot.

On Sunday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her dazzling two-piece. The bikini included a classic triangle halter top that perfectly showcased Katelyn’s round, gravity-defying cleavage. Katelyn’s sumptuous swimsuit was covered with a grid pattern that added to its visual appeal, and it was constructed out of an expensive-looking metallic fabric. However, the lower half of Katelyn’s two-piece was even more eye-catching than her top.

Katelyn’s bikini bottoms featured a super low-rise waist. The design left very little to the imagination by exposing almost all of the model’s lower torso. A tiny triangle of fabric is all that kept her photos from being X-rated.

The sides of the bottoms were weighed down by numerous silver chains, which were connected to silver rings on the front of the garment. A few of the chains were embellished with glittering crystals. The sparkly, jewelry-like details drew the eye to Katelyn’s impressively sculpted hips and lower stomach. Her bottoms’ extremely low front also made her torso look longer and leaner than it naturally was.

Katelyn’s bulging thigh muscles could be seen in her first two photos, while the third shot provided a closer look at her flawless face. For her beauty look, the model sported a nude lip, a bold arched brow, dark and dramatic eye makeup, and contour on her sculpted cheeks. She wore her long, chestnut-colored tresses down with a deep side part that added to her look’s overall glamorous aesthetic.

Katelyn was holding a bouquet of white flowers, including carnations and roses. She was pictured leaning against a dark gray stucco wall in all of her photos.

The model’s Instagram post also included a behind-the-scenes video. In the short clip, Katelyn seductively moved around and gave the camera a smoldering look as music played in the background. She also touched her hair and smelled the bouquet of flowers, which she referenced in the caption of her post.

Katelyn asked her followers to pick out their one “rose” from the bouquet of bikini content that she shared with them. However, some of them refused to choose.

Loading...

“The beauty of a rose is surpassed by you,” read one response to her post. “Gorgeous as always in all pics but I love the way you’re touching your hair in one.”

“All are exquisite. Please don’t make me choose!” wrote another fan.

“Great shot, you deserve all the roses,” a third admirer remarked.

Katelyn’s followers might view all of her steamy snapshots as gifts, but she gave them a special one over the holidays. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a photo of herself dressed up in a sexy Santa costume on Christmas Day.