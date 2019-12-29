Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Skimpy White Lingerie

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore stunned her Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she wore a skimpy white lingerie set. The set came from the brand Tiger Mist, and Tarsha made sure to tag the company in the caption of the post.

In the snap, Tarsha lounged on a large gray couch covered in a textured fabric. A luxurious space was visible in the background, but Tarsha put the focus on her incredible physique by keeping the photo cropped to showcase her body.

The white bra Tarsha wore was covered in lace and had delicate lace on the edges as well. Straps stretched over her shoulders, and there was also a white band underneath her bust. The cups themselves showcased Tarsha’s ample cleavage, and the crisp white hue looked stunning against Tarsha’s bronzed skin.

The bottoms likewise featured fabric covered in white lace and delicate trim. The piece of fabric in the middle was connected to the sides with small metal hoops, and the straps stretched high over Tarsha’s hips. The high-cut style elongated Tarsha’s legs and accentuated her hourglass physique.

Tarsha lounged with one arm behind her and the other resting on the back of the couch, her hand propped against her head. Her long locks cascaded down her chest in a straight, sleek style, and she stared directly at the camera with a seductive look on her face. Tarsha’s lips were slightly parted and covered in soft pink gloss, and her makeup was flawless.

The stunner from Australia opted not to add many accessories to the ensemble, and the only bling she incorporated was a small silver bellybutton ring. She included Brisbane City in the geotag of the post and paired the smoking hot snap with a simple caption.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy update, and the post received over 24,300 likes within just five hours. Many of the bombshell’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the stunning look.

“Honey you’re absolutely gorgeous and have an amazing body,” one fan said.

“Those legs!” another follower added, loving Tarsha’s curvaceous thighs.

“Omg love the hair,” one fan said.

Yet another follower called Tarsha “a wonder in white” in the particular lingerie set.

Whether she’s rocking skimpy lingerie sets or mini dresses, Tarsha isn’t afraid to show off her ample assets for her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha rocked a nude dress that had a figure-hugging silhouette. Though the dress wasn’t as short as the looks Tarsha tends to wear, the tight fit made sure that her toned physique was on full display.