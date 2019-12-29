Ashley Alexiss Smolders In Black Leather Catsuit As She Sets The ‘Mood For 2020’

Curvy bombshell Ashley Alexiss left fans speechless with her latest Instagram update. The plus-size hottie gave off some serious Catwoman vibes in a skintight black leather catsuit — a zip-up, long-sleeved number from Lovehoney Lingerie, which fit her like a glove, highlighting her hourglass frame.

The sizzling blonde looked sexy and fierce as she showcased her voluptuous figure in the tighter-than-skin outfit. The catsuit fit snugly across her shapely chest, swathing her busty curves in a tight, glossy embrace. From there, the sleek leather garment traced the sinuous contour of her curvaceous body, highlighting her narrow waistline and wide, curvy hips.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Ashley showed off her bodacious curves in a very sultry pose. The 29-year-old stunner got down on her knees with her legs spread open and seductively arched her back to push her comely bust into focus. The provocative posture emphasized her round hips and curvy thighs, as well as her sculpted tummy.

Although the slick one-piece completely covered her curvy bod, its high neckline effectively concealing her decolletage, Ashley still managed to show a little bit of skin. The buxom blonde left the catsuit unzipped in the front, flashing a glimpse of her famous cleavage. At the same time, the model was barefooted, a detail that increased the allure of her bold look.

Snapped against a simple white background, Ashley looked like a sexy ninja in her black apparel. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model seemed ready to take on the challenges of the new year, describing the smoking-hot look as her “entire mood for 2020” in the caption. The busty blonde further elaborated on the topic with a string of very evocative adjectives. She added a black heart emoji, one that appeared to mirror the color of her saucy attire, and a devil emoji for extra clarification.

The same fierce attitude was echoed in her seductive pose. Photographed from the front, Ashley was looking to the side with a brazen expression on her gorgeous face. She lifted her arms and pulled up her golden tresses into a high ponytail, getting a strong grip on her luscious locks with one hand and twisting her mane with the other. The ends of her locks were twirled around her thumb as she pulled on her ponytail. Her lips were slightly parted in a provocative way, adding an enticing vibe to the empowering look.

Needless to say, fans were all over the new photo. Shared to Instagram on Saturday night, the pic garnered more than 21,300 likes and 200-plus comments.

“Lord have mercy. WOW!!!” wrote one of Ashley’s devotees.

“I’m getting some Matrix vibes from this shot! A beautiful blonde Trinity!” penned another Instagrammer.

“Best pic for 2019,” opined a third fan.

“2020 never looked better,” commented one person in response to Ashley’s cheeky photo caption, trailed by a string of black heart emoji.