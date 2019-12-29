Hilde Osland Stuns In A Strappy Bikini Covered In Rhinestones

Hilde just shared seven bikini photos with her Instagram followers.

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland shared a new set of bikini photos with her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday. The large social media upload included a challenge for her fans. In the caption of her post, the Norwegian model asked her admirers to choose which of the seven snapshots they liked best.

Instead of making her followers choose between different swimsuits, Hilde presented them with the difficult task of picking a favorite photo of one bikini. In all of her images, Hilde was pictured rocking the same two-piece from Fashion Nova. The dark tan bathing suit included a structured halter top with thick straps and a plunging V-neck that showed off a generous amount of the model’s curvaceous chest. Seams on the top made it appear as though it was constructed out of bandages sewn together. The top also had double back straps with hook closures.

Hilde’s bikini bottoms featured a unique cheeky design that included geometric shapes and extra straps. A small patch of diamond-shaped fabric covered up her crotch area. It was held in place by three thick bandage-like straps that connected to a larger piece of pentagon-shaped material on the back. The bottoms offered a decent amount of coverage in the back while still showcasing the model’s peachy derriere. Hilde’s entire two-piece was covered with glittering rhinestones that made it even more eye-catching.

Hilde wore her silvery blond hair down in natural waves. For her beauty look, she sported a coral lip, bronze eye shadow, and full dark lashes.

Hilde posed on the side of a sand dune covered with thick vegetation. Her snaps were seemingly taken during the “golden hour” when the setting sun was getting close to the horizon. This bathed the stunning model in a soft light that made her glowing skin look like it was rose gold in color.

Hilde tested out a few different poses in her pictures. She stood facing the camera, which showed off her sculpted stomach, as well as the size difference between her shapely hips and her tiny waist. She also tried posing from the side, arching her back and flaunting her pert booty. Her set of snaps included two from the back, as well. While all of her photos looked amazing, her Instagram followers had their favorites. The second and fifth snaps proved to be rather popular.

“WOW what a difficult choice they are all so beautiful, I love the fifth one,” read one response to her post.

“They are all good but # 5 is very nice,” another fan wrote.

Loading...

“Number 2. So beautiful!!!” remarked a third admirer.

However, many of Hilde’s followers simply refused to choose.

“All of them! You are perfect, from any angle,” read a fourth response to her post.

This isn’t the first time Hilde has dazzled her fans by rocking something sparkly. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off quite a bit of cleavage in a glittering silver gown.