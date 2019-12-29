‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Thomas Admits End Game While Steffy’s Asked On A Date

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will make love, but Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will learn that Thomas’ feelings for Zoe aren’t genuine. In the meantime, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will take a walk down memory lane, while someone asks Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out on a date.

Monday, December 30 – Thomas And Zoe Make Love

Thomas will sweep Zoe off her feet and she will forget her actual mission. Zoe will let her feelings cloud her judgment and she and Thomas will hit the sheets, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will tell Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about Thomas’ plans for the evening. The designer asked her to look after Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) because he wanted to spend the night with Zoe. Liam will be worried that Zoe may lose perspective if she sleeps with Thomas, The Inquisitr reports.

Tuesday, December 31 – B&B Pre-Empted On The West Coast For Sun Bowl

The Bold and the Beautiful will only air between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. CT on New Year’s Eve. The soap opera will not air on the West Coast as CBS will broadcast NCAA Football: Sun Bowl instead.

After Thomas and Zoe make love, they will wake up in each other’s arms. The designer will ask the model to come to his family’s Christmas dinner.

Ridge will admit that he is still in love with Brooke and that he has not filed the divorce paperwork yet. The two will reminisce and recall their happy memories together.

Wednesday, January 1 – Repeat Episode For The East Coast

A repeat episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will air in the Eastern and Central time zones.

The episode that aired on Tuesday, December 31 in the Eastern and Central time zones, will air on the West Coast.

Thursday, January 2 – Thomas’ Big Surprise

Thomas will surprise Hope. However, Hope will feel blindsided and won’t appreciate Thomas’ grand gesture.

Ridge doesn’t see why he and Brooke shouldn’t reconcile. After all, Thomas is now with Zoe and clearly over Hope. But will Brooke take her husband back?

Friday, January 3 – Steffy Is Asked On A Date

Liam will learn that Zoe fell for Thomas’ antics.

Thomas will admit that his end game has not changed. He confesses to Shauna that he still wants Hope. He will urge Shauna to fight for his father now that Ridge is nearly single.

Collin (Oli Green) asks Steffy out on a date, per She Knows Soaps.