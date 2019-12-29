Australian Bombshell Laura Amy Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Scandalous Bondage-Inspired Lingerie

Australian beauty Laura Amy wished fans a happy Friday in a very unique way. The sizzling lingerie model took to Instagram ahead of the weekend to drop a severely provocative snap and nearly drove followers into a meltdown with her ultra-racy look.

As people who regularly follow Laura on social media know all too well, the gorgeous brunette — who is also a fitness model, per Greatest Physiques — has a penchant for showing off her insane body in skimpy outfits. In fact, the stunning model often poses in scanty bikinis, proudly showcasing her fierce physique and hourglass curves.

Laura kicked it up a notch for Friday’s photo share, nearly baring it all for the camera. The 26-year-old hottie upped the ante by slipping into a strappy bondage-inspired lingerie set that barely covered her jaw-dropping figure, and sent quite a few pulses racing among her ever-growing base of admirers. The risque one-piece was entirely made out of a few black satin straps that wrapped around her body, crisscrossing over her killer curves — and presenting a very alluring display. A few odd pieces of hot-pink lace were scattered here and there, strategically censoring her comely assets.

The straps of her lingerie set were set up in the design of a cage-style underwire bra, which beautifully showcased Laura’s shapely chest. The sexy layout exposed her deep cleavage and buxom curves, which were censored by two tiny leaf-shaped lace details that added a splash of color with their vibrant pink sheen. A larger piece of scalloped lace adorned the front of her revealing outfit, calling attention to her spectacularly toned midriff. Another glossy strap went around her midsection, highlighting Laura’s impossibly narrow waistline.

From there, the lingerie set continued with a barely-there string thong, which censored her lower body with a small piece of v-shaped lace. The minuscule bottoms tied in the front with two elegant bows, which added a playful touch to the sweltering attire.

Laura showed off the scandalous lingerie by posing sultrily in bed. The brunette bombshell sat on the edge of the bed, with her legs crossed and her back seductively arched to push her dangerous curves into focus. She leaned on one hand, cocking one hip to the side, and held the other hand at waist level. The provocative posture emphasized her round hip and strong thighs, while also accentuating the model’s sculpted tummy and washboard abs.

The Australian babe was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting a chic winged eyeliner that gave depth to her gorgeous blue eyes. Laura further highlighted her stirring gaze with a skin-toned eyeshahow and a touch of mascara. She also wore a glossy nude lipstick that added extra fullness to her voluptuous, pouty mouth. The model was looking directly into the camera with a longing expression. Her raven tresses fell down her back and over her shoulder, framing her beautiful face.

The sensational photo was a promotional shot for Fashion Nova, which provided the enticing lingerie. The pic stirred a lot of reaction among Laura’s ardent admirers, racking up a little shy of 26,000 likes and almost 600 comments — substantially more than any of her recent Instagram posts.

“WOWOWOWW,” one person wrote in all caps, followed by a pair of sparkling-heart emoji.

“Omg what,” penned another, trailed by two heart-eyes emoji.

“Holy lord woman,” a third Instagrammer remarked about Laura’s smoking hot look, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“You look like a sexy spider girl,” commented another one of her devotees, ending their post with a spider emoji and a fire emoji.