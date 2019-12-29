Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In A Metallic Bikini And Athletic Pants

Tammy's stunning photos were snapped in Bali.

Tammy Hembrow found a funky way to wear a bikini during a trip to Bali. On Sunday, the Australian bombshell took to Instagram to show off a shiny two-piece and her unusual matching swimsuit cover-up.

Tammy was pictured rocking a metallic string bikini in an eye-catching teal shade. The shiny jewel tone looked striking against her sun-kissed skin. The tiny swimsuit featured a classic triangle halter top that could barely contain the voluptuous model’s bountiful cleavage. The thin strings of her bikini bottoms were pulled up high, and their long ties dangled down over Tammy’s shapely hips.

The 25-year-old fitness enthusiast wore a pair of baggy athletic pants over her bathing suit bottoms. The pants featured a drawstring and elastic waistband, and they were made out of the same metallic material as her bikini. Tammy wore them pulled down low to expose the ties of her two-piece and her toned, flat stomach.

Tammy’s long, blond hair was parted to the side, and she was wearing it pulled back with a black hair clip. She left one tendril hanging down on the right side of her face, and she placed a pink tropical flower behind her left ear.

The Instagram icon went full glam with her makeup. She rocked a blend of purple and pink eyeshadow in muted tones, long curled lashes covered with a generous coat of mascara, a nude pink lip, and dark pink blush.

Tammy shared a set of two photos with her 10.4 million Instagram followers. In her first snap, she was pictured standing on a long staircase on the side of a stone building. The structure overlooked the ocean, and the height of the stairs provided a breathtaking view of the blue water. The second image was a photo of Tammy standing on a beach at sunset. A lit fire pit was in front of her, and she had her back to the camera.

According to her geotag, Tammy’s photos were taken in Bali. Over the course of an hour, the images racked up over 156,000 likes, and her Instagram post was showered with hundreds of comments praising her stunning appearance in her seaside snapshots.

“Hottest thing since a microwave,” read one response to her post.

“You look like a real life mermaid,” another fan wrote.

“Heavenly goddess,” remarked a third admirer.

Many of Tammy’s fans also responded to her post by commenting on how good she looks in blue. She was wearing a lighter shade of the color in a recent video. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model wowed her Instagram followers by showing off her curvaceous backside in a pair of skintight pastel blue booty shorts that looked a bit too small.