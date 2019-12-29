NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum To Magic For Trade Package Centered On Aaron Gordon, ‘Fansided’ Suggests

Though they are currently sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic still obviously need more star power on their roster in order to make a huge impact in the 2019-20 NBA season. The Magic have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal and could sacrifice a combination of a young player and a future draft pick to acquire a superstar before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. One of the NBA players that the Magic could target on the trade market is C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his recent article, Seth Arora of Fansided’s Orlando Magic Daily included McCollum on the list of players that the Magic could target if they decide to move Aaron Gordon before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

“McCollum has had a slow start to the season, like the Blazers as a whole, but he is starting to round into shape. He is another bona fide scorer, a three-point threat and someone who creates headaches for defenses with his ability to break down defenses and hit mid-range shots as well. He would represent a massive scoring upgrade to Orlando’s backcourt. McCollum is one of the league’s best at creating space for pull-up jumpers, hits the ‘tightly’-defended (defender 2-4 feet away) and open shots he often gets, and is a savage from the mid-range.”

Giving up a young and promising talent like Gordon would definitely be worth it for the Magic if it means acquiring a player of McCollum’s caliber. McCollum would be giving the Magic an All-Star caliber talent who is a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 22.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Loading...

With the absence of a legitimate NBA superstar on their roster, McCollum could become the Magic’s main man if the proposed trade deal with the Trail Blazers becomes a reality. Though he spent most of his NBA career as Damian Lillard’s sidekick, McCollum has proven on numerous occasions that he’s ready for a bigger role.

Unfortunately, as of now, acquiring McCollum before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline may just be a pipe dream for the Magic. Though Gordon would be an intriguing acquisition for the Trail Blazers, it is highly unlikely that they would consider moving McCollum, especially now that they are clearly aiming to fully dominate the Western Conference and contend for the 2020 NBA championship title.