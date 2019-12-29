Jessica Simpson Shines On The Slopes As She Puts Fashion First During Ski Trip With Her Kids

The mom of three rocked a furry parka and zip-up jumpsuit for a day on the ski slopes.

Jessica Simpson went on a ski trip with her kids, but she didn’t get much skiing in. The mom of three shared a photo to Instagram to show herself all decked out in furry ski gear, but she noted that she never left the top of the hill.

Just one week after she was forced to bandage her blistered hand after signing 14,000 copies of her upcoming memoir, Jessica was ready to hit the slopes – at least fashionwise.

The 39-year-old star shared a black and white photo that showed her bundled up for the cold weather in a fur-trimmed white parka and a zip-up jumpsuit, ski boots, and fashionable mirrored aviator shades. Jessica’s 100-pound weight loss eight months following the birth of her baby girl, Birdie Mae, was apparent as she posed in the form-fitting ski suit amid a snowy background.

In the caption to the post, Jessica revealed that while she was on a ski trip with her kids – in addition to baby Birdie Mae, Jessica is mom to Maxwell Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6 — but that her outfit was as far as she got.

In the caption to Jessica’s post, fans and famous friends weighed on on her ski slope dilemma. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who frequents the slopes in Aspen with her family, posted the hashtag #relatable on the comments section to the photo.

And others raved about Jessica’s fashion statement and how fabulous she looks.

Jessica’s dad, Joe Simpson, wrote, “Looking good.”

“At least you look super cute!” another fan wrote to Jessica.

“Looking fit and trim Momma!! Have a blast!” another fan added.

“Sounds like me! I can totally rock the snow bunny look but that’s as far as it goes!” a fourth follower agreed.

Jessica did not reveal why she didn’t actually ski during this particular trip, but it’s not because she doesn’t know how. Longtime fans of the singer and designer know that she used to love to ski before she had kids.

On an episode of her former MTV reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (via YouTube), Jessica even showed her ex, Nick Lachey, the ropes on the slopes. A frustrated Nick, who preferred snowboarding, ultimately threw a tantrum and tossed his ski pole aside as he told his then-wife he had no desire to try the sport.

Jessica divorced Nick in 2006 and has been married to former NFL player Eric Johnson since 2014. She did not reveal if he accompanied her on the recent ski trip with their kids.