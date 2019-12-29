Natasha Oakley Sizzles In A White Ribbed Bikini

Natasha showed off her incredible tan.

Natasha Oakley has proven that she’s a pro at posing for sizzling bikini photos, so it should come as no shock to the Aussie model’s fans that she looked incredible in her latest social media snapshots.

On Sunday, Natasha took to Instagram to remind her followers that it’s currently summer in Australia with a set of two sun-drenched photos. In both of them, she was pictured rocking the same white ribbed bikini. The 28-year-old blond bombshell’s two-piece consisted of an athletic-style top with a low scoop neck that put her cleavage and flawless décolletage on full display. The top featured thick shoulder straps and a thick elastic band right beneath the bust. The design made the garment slightly resemble a sports bra.

Natasha’s bikini bottoms featured thick side straps that sat up high on her shapely hips. However, the garment’s waist dipped down to leave a generous segment of her toned lower torso exposed. The design highlighted her slender hourglass figure and sculpted stomach. Natasha was also showing off a little leg. Her photos both cut off right above the knee, but fans still got to feast their eyes on her enviably trim and toned thighs. Her skin was lightly dusted with sand.

The pristine white color of Natasha’s bikini was a striking contrast to her deep, glowing tan. Her smooth skin shone underneath the blazing sun, which was so bright that the model was pictured using her hand to shield her eyes from its light in her first photo. The pose revealed that her nails were painted white to match her bikini. Natasha removed her hand from her face to tug on her shoulder straps for her second snap. This provided a clear view of her beauty look, which included dark bronze eye shadow, a muted magenta lip, and shimmery highlighter.

Natasha wore her long, blond tresses styled with a deep side part that drew attention to her dark roots. The golden length of her hair was straight and slightly damp.

Natasha’s photo shoot took place on Bondi Beach, where she posed in front of a backdrop of dark blue waves. In the caption of her post, she revealed that her swimsuit was a design from her own Monday Swimwear line.

“Looking amazing Tash,” read one response to her photo.

“You’re so beautiful,” gushed another admirer.

“Love the Swims and the tan,” commented a third fan.

Natasha often models swimsuits from her own beachwear brand. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the social media sensation recently spoiled her 2.1 million Instagram followers for choice by asking them to choose between three photos of wildly different bikinis.