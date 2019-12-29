Bella Thorne Shows A Little Underboob While Posing With A Monkey

Bella Thorne shared a new update from her Dominican Republic getaway today. The post consisted of three photos which were taken in close succession. In these shots, the actress was seen showing a little underboob while posing with a small monkey.

The stunner opted for a bandeau-style bikini top. It featured a blue camo design, and it was arguably too small. After all, her chest peeked through from underneath her swimsuit. Bella paired this with athletic pants or shorts. They were white with a blue waistband, which she folded over.

The Midnight Sun actress was seen keeping things casual with her styling. She wore her hair pulled back, while her face seemingly bare of any makeup. She didn’t seem to be wearing any accessories, either. Instead, a camera hung from her neck and rested below her belly button.

Bella held a tiny monkey in her hands and smiled widely for the picture. She seemed very excited about the opportunity. The monkey wore a collar and a leash. It appeared to be eating something, and its long tail rested on her arms. The backdrop was filled with green foliage.

The second image was very similar to the first, except that the monkey stood up and looked to his right. The final photo was a close-up of the creature. Bella could be seen looking down at it and smiling.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the bombshell.

“You are so beautiful and raw and authentic and I just adore you!” gushed an admirer.

Many seemed distracted by the monkey.

“Please get a pet monkey B they’re so cute,” suggested a follower.

“OMG ITS SO CUTEEE,” exclaimed a fan, echoing the captions.

Others were focused on something else entirely.

“I dig the camera. It looks like the LX100 but I can’t really tell,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Bella has been posting photos from Punta Cana since December 16. She celebrated the holidays there, and is seemingly still enjoying the tropical paradise.

Previously, the beauty shared another update of herself in a bikini top. There were three photos in total. She was seen posing outside on a plush lounge chair. She sat up and was caught in the middle of pulling her hair up into a ponytail. Her swimsuit featured leopard-print. Behind Bella was a scenic view, with palm trees, green lawn, and ocean waters. She glanced at the camera with a pouty expression in the first image.